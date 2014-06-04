(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based Origin Energy Limited's (Origin) Long- and Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and 'F2' respectively. Its foreign currency senior unsecured rating has also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.

The agency has also affirmed Origin Energy Finance Ltd's foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Origin Energy Contact Finance No. 2 Ltd's preference shares at 'BBB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Operating Pressures, Some Moderation: Origin faces difficult operating conditions, including competitive and regulatory pressures, which are reflected in margin pressures across its incumbent utility businesses. Fitch expects these pressures to ease through a reduction in customer switching and consequently less price discounting, as evident in the second half of 2013. Margins will also benefit from a likely move to full retail price deregulation, through lower risk of regulatory intervention, and cost-reflective tariffs. However, margin recovery is likely to be gradual and any meaningful improvement is not expected before the end of financial year - 30 June 2016 (FY16). These developments coincide with a phase of heavy investment by Origin, especially on upstream assets including liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Declining Electricity Consumption: Origin, together with other electricity market participants in Australia, face significant and unprecedented changes in electricity consumption from increased use and penetration of energy-efficient appliances and solar photovoltaic (PV) installations.. Subdued consumption conditions are likely to continue in the near term. Electricity demand can, however, potentially benefit when several large LNG projects, especially in Queensland, commence operations over the medium term.

Hybrid Business Profile Benefits: Equity in upstream gas assets provides a significant and transformative upside to Origin's overall credit profile in the near to medium-term. Rising gas production, supported by substantial reserves, benefits from higher oil-linked prices for contracted future gas supplies and the start of export liquefaction in Queensland from 2015. Origin has monetised its attractive upstream acreage, with contracted future gas sales of up to 175 peta joules (PJ), commencing 2015. This supports Origin's credit profile from the near-term negative pressures across its traditional utilities businesses. Furthermore, production at its joint venture Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) liquefaction facility is expected in FY16.

Strong Development Pipeline: On 2 June 2014, Origin announced a conditional agreement to acquire 40% in two offshore exploration permits in the Browse Basin. Origin will make an initial payment of USD600m on receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all conditions precedent, with additional payments of USD200m subject to various milestones. The potential reserves across these permits benefit from its location and access to infrastructure and other gas fields. There are possible options to monetise, including a standalone floating LNG facility or transportation to onshore liquefaction facilities. The proposed transaction fits well in Origin's development timeline as it will follow the commencement of the gas liquefaction project at APLNG. This acquisition will further entrench its hybrid profile and also deliver its next material growth option.

Deleveraging Unlikely till 2016: Origin has invested significant capex in additional generation capacity and upstream production assets in the past three years. Origin will spend about AUD6bn on its share of investment associated with the Australia Pacific LNG project, including about AUD4bn expected from 1 July 2013 to first production from both LNG trains. Origin has also announced a likely equity issue of around AUD1bn in FY15 to fund the Browse permits.

Limited Ratings Headroom: Origin's financial risk profile will remain under pressure from peak funding requirements over FY14 and FY15 associated with its share of APLNG and other investments as well as the near-term operating pressures in its utility business. As a result, we expect Origin's financial leverage (as measured by adjusted net debt to FFO) and interest coverage (FFO/ interest) to remain weaker than the levels required for its current ratings (of less than 3.0x and more than 4.5x, respectively) through FY16. Also of some concern is the material project execution risks associated with the APLNG liquefaction project, although Fitch notes the project remains on schedule for first LNG supplies from APLNG from FY16 and is about 70% complete as at 30 April 2014.

Stable Outlook Maintained, but equity raising is key: The Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that Origin will raise new equity as indicated to the market to meet its funding requirements associated with the Browse permits acquisition and liquidity related to its remaining funding requirements for its share in APLNG project. It also reflects the expectation of a transformative upside in its credit profile from the commencement of the APLNG's liquefaction facilities and monetisation of its attractive gas acreage from FY16 as well as moderation in operating pressures over the medium-term.

Origin placed two hybrid issues of EUR500m and AUD900m respectively in 2011. Under Fitch's hybrid criteria, the EUR hybrid has been assigned a 50% equity credit till 16 June 2016 and the AUD hybrid a 50% equity credit till 22 December 2031.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely over the medium-term.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include forecast FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.0x (FY13: 3.2x); and FFO gross interest cover falling below 4.5x (FY13: 4.3x), both on a sustained basis.

Negative rating actions are also likely to result from: any equity-raising below AUD600m to AUD700m; material increases in project costs and timing delays of APLNG; and margin deterioration, in excess of Fitch's expectations, in respect of its incumbent utilities businesses over the next two years.