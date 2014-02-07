(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed two French auto ABS transactions originated by Credipar (the French subsidiary of Banque PSA Finance (BPF) which is the financial captive of the French car manufacturer Peugeot S.A. (PSA; B+/Negative)) as follows:

Auto ABS FCT Compartiment 2011-1 (Auto ABS 2011)

Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Auto ABS FCT Compartiment 2013-2 (Auto ABS 2013)

Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B notes affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

Auto ABS 2011's and Auto ABS 2013's portfolios consist of loans advanced to individuals and self-employed customers for the purchase of new or used vehicles, for private use.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Since closing in July 2011 (Auto ABS 2011) and June 2013 (Auto ABS 2013), the transactions have performed in line with Fitch's base case expectations in terms of defaults, recoveries and net default as of the latest reporting date (December 2013).

The cumulative default rate of Auto ABS 2011 stood at 1.2% of the asset balance, below the agency's base case expectation of 2.4%. For Auto ABS 2013, the defaults are insignificant so far and the delinquency ratio (30 months +) has remained at a low level 0.5%, in line with the historical trend of the originator's loans. Both transactions benefit from significant gross excess spread, representing 6.8% for Auto ABS 2011 and 6.4% for Auto ABS 2013 over the past few periods.

Auto ABS 2011 has begun to amortise since the end of the revolving period (October 2012). Credit enhancement for the class A notes, provided by the subordination of the unrated class B notes, has increased to 18.3% from 9% at closing. In addition, the transaction benefits from a general reserve aimed at covering senior fees, swap payments and interest payments on the class A notes. This reserve may provide credit enhancement to the extent that, while amortising along with the notes, the excess of the reserve will flow through the relevant priority of payments and provide additional excess spread, available to cure any amount registered on the principal deficiency ledger.

The Auto ABS 2013 transaction is revolving until November 2014. Since closing, credit enhancement for the class A notes, provided by the subordination of the class B and unrated class C notes, has been maintained at 9%. The class B notes benefit from the subordination of the class C notes. Credit enhancement for the class B notes remained at 5% as of end- December 2013. The transaction also benefits from a general reserve aimed at covering senior fees, swap payments and interest payments on the class A and B notes. This reserve may provide credit enhancement to the extent that, while amortising along with the notes, the excess of the reserve will flow through the relevant priority of payments and provide additional excess spread, available to cure any amount registered on the principal deficiency ledger.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch is maintaining its original base case default expectation of 2.9% for Auto ABS 2011 and of 3.2% for Auto ABS 2013. Therefore, the rating sensitivities are still in line with the original ones, which can be found in the new issue reports published respectively on 20 July 2011 and 17 June 2013 at fitchratings.com.