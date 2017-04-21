(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Autonomous
Community of Andalusia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F3'.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB-' ratings on Andalusia's
outstanding senior
unsecured bonds and the 'BBB-' and 'F3' ratings on Andalusia's
commercial paper
(pagares) programme.
The affirmation reflects Andalusia's still weak but improving
fiscal
performance, a moderately high direct debt burden and financial
support from the
central government. The IDRs are no longer supported by the
'BBB-' floor for
Spanish regions but based on the issuer's credit metrics. The
Stable Outlook
incorporates Fitch's expectations that the region's fiscal
performance will
gradually improve, with direct debt stabilising at around 140%
of current
revenue in 2017 (143.9% in 2016).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expected Operating Performance Improvement
Operating performance improved in 2016 according to preliminary
results, and
Andalusia posted a positive operating margin of 1.4% (for the
first time since
2010), backed by higher revenues from the financial system of
around EUR1.5
billion, equivalent to 7.9% of 2015's operating revenues. It has
also met the
0.7% fiscal deficit financial goal set by the Budgetary
Stability Law for the
year, posting an overall fiscal deficit of 0.65%.
Fitch expects this trend to be sustained over the medium term,
as economic
growth rates above 3% over 2015-2016 in Spain translated into
enhanced tax
revenue collection. These will be transferred to the regions
with a two-year lag
given the singularities of the regional funding scheme in Spain.
The resources
from the financial system are EUR0.8 billion higher in 2017 vs.
2016 for
Andalusia, mainly from higher current transfers. The region's
operating margin
will range between 2%-3% over 2017-18 under Fitch's base case
scenario,
accompanied by a small current margin below 1%. We also expect
Andalusia to meet
the fiscal deficit goal of 0.6% GDP in 2017.
Central Government Support
The region held EUR22.5 billion in debt from state liquidity
mechanisms at
end-2016, close to 70% of its total debt, illustrating strong
support from the
central government. This includes the Regional Liquidity Fund
(FLA), which was
established in 2012 by the central government to support Spanish
regions facing
difficulties in accessing capital markets; and the Supplier's
Fund (FFPP), a
mechanism implemented to help regions pay their arrears to
suppliers. Debt
contracted under these mechanisms is repaid evenly over 10
years.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, Andalusia's funding needs of
EUR4.4 billion in
2017 are reliant on FLA financing. This access to state support
will continue to
ensure timely debt servicing, as the region faces high
redemptions over the next
three years, which at end-2016 exceeded 30% of outstanding debt.
Direct Debt Stabilisation
Fitch estimates Andalusia's direct debt to have grown further in
2016 to EUR31.9
billion, from EUR30.1 billion in 2015. Fitch expects it to grow
towards EUR33
billion over the medium term. However, its relative weight over
current revenue
is likely to have peaked in 2016 at 143.6%. The favourable state
liquidity, to
be lent at an average interest rate of 0.6% in 2017, will
maintain a low debt
burden despite the high nominal debt.
Recovery of Regional Economy
Andalusia has a weaker economic profile than Spain, with a GDP
per capita
equivalent to 74% of the national average, although this is
average by
international standards. However, GDP grew 3.2% in 2016,
slightly below Spain's
3.6%. Fitch expects the figure to be above 3% over 2017-2018,
underpinning the
region's budgetary performance.
The labour market has also improved as unemployment decreased to
28.9% in 2016
(Spain: 19.6%), from 31.5% in 2015. The regional government is
implementing a
number of programmes to address the informal economy and foster
the labour
market, which will be positive for revenues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Direct debt exceeding 150% of current revenue, or a negative
operating balance,
may weaken Andalusia's credit profile, but the IDRs will be
unchanged provided
that the floor support at 'BBB-' is maintained.
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports
a structural
positive current balance and a decline in direct debt below 130%
of current
revenue, associated with a sustained recovery of socio-economic
indicators.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
the Spanish
autonomous communities over the medium term, in particular,
through the
liquidity mechanism.
Discussions on the regional financial system are ongoing in
Spain, and changes
are in prospect over the medium term. However, Fitch does not
factor such
changes into Andalusia's IDRs.
