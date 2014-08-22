(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA/MILAN, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Spanish
Autonomous Community of Asturias's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2.' The rating action
affects EUR2.5bn of
outstanding debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations
that Asturias's
operating performance will continue to improve over the medium
term. The agency
forecasts that operating margin will slightly rise to 4%-5% in
2015 and 2016,
from 3% in 2013, as revenues recover. Under Fitch base case
scenario, Fitch
assumes direct debt to continue rising modestly until 2016
before stabilising.
Fitch expects the recovery in operating revenue in 2015 and 2016
to be driven by
an improvement of the national economy, with a forecasted real
GDP growth of
1.4% and 1.5% for 2015 and 2016. The agency expects operating
expenditure to
slightly rise over the next three years, after the austerity
measures had
resulted in a cumulative decline of operating expenditure in
Asturias of 10%
between 2009 and 2013.
Regional socio-economic indicators are in line with the national
average and are
expected to recover as the national economy improves. Its GDP
per capita is
equivalent to 93.5% of the national level and its unemployment
rate in 2013 was
24%, below the national average of 26%. The higher proportion of
the elderly
population relative to the national average has resulted in an
increase in the
number of pensions in the region, resulting in greater stability
of personal
income tax revenue. However, it also means that spending on
healthcare per
capita is higher, at an estimated at EUR1,681 in 2012 compared
with EUR1,370 for
the national average. House prices are 8% below the Spanish
average and as many
as 12 thousands new houses are still pending sale in Asturias,
representing 1.9%
of the regional stock, which is in line with the national
average.
Asturias reported a smaller negative current balance of EUR4.5m
in 2013, or
0.15% of current revenue, versus the negative balance of
EUR308.9m in 2012,
which reflected a one-off integration of EUR243m of past
liabilities. The
regional government intends to comply with deficit reduction
targets, as
illustrated by a reduction in current transfers to Asturias's
public sector
entities (PSEs), and cuts in staff costs (5%) and in goods and
services (11%)
between 2011 and 2013.
Direct debt is expected to continue rising in the medium term
but at a slower
pace at EUR3bn-EUR3.3bn between 2014 and 2015. At end-2013, debt
contracted
under state support mechanisms represented 34% of outstanding
direct debt.
Asturias faces fairly high debt repayment over the next three
years of 41.3%.
Under Fitch's assumptions, the current balance would cover
13%-16% of debt
repayment in 2016.
In December 2013, the central government approved the State Law
9/2013 to
control commercial debt, which requires public administrations
to pay their
suppliers within 60 days of the receipt of the invoice. This
underlines stricter
control of regional finances by the central government, allowing
it to intervene
if the regional administration fails to comply. State support is
illustrated in
the central government's recent further measures to ease
liquidity for
autonomous communities that had made use of the Regional
Liquidity Fund. The
repayment period was extended to 11 years and interest rates
debt contracted in
2012 were reduced to 1% from 5.18%, easing liquidity and
interest repayments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from an improvement in the operating
margin to 5%-6% in
2015-2016, and stabilisation of debt.
The ratings could also be downgraded if Asturias continues to
report a negative
current balance beyond 2016 or if debt increase exceeds Fitch's
expectations.
ASSUMPTIONS
A new financial system is under debate but it is too early to
assess the
positive impact for Asturias. Fitch does not factor so far in
any change from
the funding system or changes from fiscal reforms. Fitch also
assumes that
operating expenditure will grow in the medium term.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States", dated 23 April 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.