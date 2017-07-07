(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of Castile-La Mancha's (CLM) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged 'BBB-' Support Rating
Floor being applied
to Spanish autonomous communities, including CLM. This supports
CLM's 'BBB-'
rating, which is stronger than the region's intrinsic credit
profile. Fitch will
monitor the ongoing debate regarding liquidity support from the
central
government to Spanish regions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Central Government Support
The rating floor is based on a number of supporting factors that
mitigate a
region's liquidity risk, reducing the likelihood of default.
These include the
absolute priority of debt servicing by law as per article 135 of
the Spanish
Constitution; access to state liquidity mechanisms such as the
Regional
Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the Financial Facility Fund, as well as
the budgetary
stability law, which enforces fiscal discipline on local and
regional
governments.
The region had around EUR10 billion debt from state liquidity
mechanisms at
end-2016, which represented approximately 70% of its total debt,
illustrating
strong support from the central government. This includes the
FLA, which was
established in 2012 by the central government to support Spanish
regions facing
difficulties in accessing capital markets, and the Supplier's
Fund (FFPP), a
mechanism that helps regions pay their arrears to suppliers.
Debt contracted
under these mechanisms is repaid evenly over 10 years.
Debt Redemption Backed-Up
In Fitch's view, CLM's access to state support will continue to
ensure timely
debt servicing, as the region faces high redemptions over the
next three years,
which exceeded 25% of outstanding debt as of end-2016. State
liquidity
mechanisms in 2017 are expected to distribute at least EUR18.2
billion to
support debt amortisation of the Spanish regions that have
requested it,
although the 2017 state budget has estimated allocations of up
to EUR25 billion
in support.
The Ministry of Finance and Civil Service (MinHap) coordinates
with the
participating regions to service debt principal and interest,
and Fitch does not
expect a major change to this scheme over the medium term.
However, a potential
change in the regional financial system as expected for 2018 may
result in a
progressive phase-out of the liquidity support mechanism. This
is not included
under Fitch?s base case scenario.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, CLM's funding needs of EUR1.8
billion in 2017
will rely on the FLA, increasing the share of state liquidity
support in the
region?s total debt to close to 80% at end-2017, from 75% in
2016. However, CLM
is willing to diversify its funding sources and to tap capital
markets, all
within the region's prudential policy limits. Fiscal performance
is likely to
continue improving so that debt increase will slow, and expected
higher
operating revenue may result in a stabilisation of the
debt-to-current revenue
ratio over the medium term to around 265%-270%, after peaking at
273% in 2015.
Current Balance Still Negative
Negative current balances since 2008 and a high debt burden mean
that the
standalone credit metrics of CLM are weaker than its ratings
indicate. Budgetary
performance improved in 2016, mainly driven an additional EUR260
million inflow
stemming from higher allocations from the funding system as well
as a lower debt
burden and, to a lesser extent, minor tax reforms. Overall, the
negative current
balance narrowed to about 9% in 2016 from 13.58% in 2015.
Slight Fiscal Improvement Ahead
Fitch expects further improvement in 2017, due to an extra
EUR160 million
revenue allocation from the financial system and expenditure
constraint after
the regional government failed to agree its budget for 2017,
thus limiting
spending to 2016's levels.
Nevertheless, CLM is still far from fully rebalancing its budget
to allow
deleveraging, which Fitch believes will remain the case under
the present
regional financial system. According to its base case scenario,
Fitch expects
CLM to post a negative current balance above 5% over the medium
term.
Regional Economy in Recovery
With a GDP of EUR38 billion, CLM has a weaker economic profile
than Spain, with
a GDP per capita equivalent to 78% of the national average in
2016. Fitch
expects nominal GDP to grow around 3% in 2017, slightly below
the national rate,
and for this trend to continue. The labour market has also
improved as
unemployment decreased to 23.6% in 2016 (Spain 19.6%), from
26.3% in 2015.
Exports saw a record 7.5% yoy growth as of end-October 2016,
although the region
still suffers from a trade deficit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As CLM's IDRs are supported by the 'BBB-' Support Rating Floor
for Spanish
autonomous communities, they would likely be downgraded if the
floor is removed
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
the Spanish
regions over the medium term. Moreover, Fitch will review the
rating floor if
state support measures are withdrawn or if the central
government's ability and
willingness to continue providing extraordinary support to the
regions weakens.
Discussion on the regional financial system is ongoing in Spain,
and changes are
likely over the medium term. Nevertheless, Fitch believes the
revenue of CLM is
unlikely to decrease as a result.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Associate Director
+34 93 323 8417
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Avda. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
