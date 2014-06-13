(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Spanish
Autonomous Community of La Rioja's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2.' Its bond issues/senior
unsecured
ratings have been also affirmed at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that operating
performance will
continue to improve over the medium term. The agency forecasts
that operating
margin will rise to 5%-7% in 2015 and 2016 from 1.94% in 2013 as
revenues
recover, while operating expenditure is expected to be volatile.
Fitch expects
direct debt to increase until 2016 before stabilising.
Fitch expects the recovery in operating revenue in 2015 and 2016
to be driven by
likely growth of allocations from the central government and a
regional economic
upturn, with forecasted growth of 1.2% in nominal GDP. However,
operating
expenditure may increase slightly in the medium term, given
limited scope for
further austerity cuts.
La Rioja reported a smaller negative current balance of EUR13m
in 2013, or 1.37%
of current revenue, compared with a negative current balance of
EUR42.4m in
2012, which reflected an exceptional EUR70m of invoices related
to 2011.
The regional government intends to comply with deficit targets,
as illustrated
by the 5% reduction in staff costs between 2011 and 2013 and in
current
transfers to La Rioja's public sector entities (PSEs).
Under Fitch's base case scenario, deficit is expected to narrow
and debt to
continue rising in the medium term but at a slower pace. Direct
debt is
forecasted to rise to EUR1.1bn-EUR1.2bn in 2014 and to
EUR1.3bn-EUR1.4bn in
2015. The current balance should cover a small share of debt
repayment (around
9%-17%) in 2015 and 2016. In 2013, La Rioja extended its debt
amortisation
calendar by restructuring a large amount of short-term debt into
long-term debt.
Payables fell 41% from 2012 and Fitch expects a further
reduction of payables in
2014, under the new state law 9/2013.
The region has a strong manufacturing sector, which represents a
higher share of
regional nominal GDP in 2013 than the national average. La
Rioja's unemployment
rate in 4Q13 was 20.2%, lower than 25.7% nationally. In 2013,
GDP per capita in
La Rioja was 13.5% higher than Spain's.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook could be revised to Positive if the current balance
improves so that
it largely covers debt repayment, and if debt stabilises.
The ratings could be downgraded, if the Spanish sovereign
(BBB+/Stable) is
downgraded. The ratings could also be downgraded if La Rioja's
performance
continues to report a material negative current balance in 2015
or if debt
increase exceeds expectations.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States", dated 23 April 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.