(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of Madrid's (Madrid) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed
the Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the senior
unsecured outstanding
bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects Madrid's still weak but improved fiscal
performance in
2016, high direct debt, but also a strong economy that is
supportive of the
ratings. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
the region's
fiscal performance will gradually improve and that the regional
economy will
remain strong, despite an expected moderate rise in direct debt
to 180%-183% of
current revenue by 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Better-than-Expected Budgetary Performance
According to Fitch's base case scenario, the region's operating
margin will
continue to improve to above 2% over the medium term, from 0.65%
at end-2016.
This is based on expected average operating revenue growth of
2%-4%, stemming
from the recovery of the national economy. The regional
government approved the
2017 draft budget in March, but this is subject to EUR296
million of additional
revenue from the funding system from the initial allocation
estimated in the
draft budget. Operating expenditure is forecast to increase by a
lower 2%-3% in
the same period compared with 6.5% in 2016.
According to 2016 preliminary accounts, the region achieved a
positive operating
margin after two consecutive years of negative operating
balances (2015:
negative 1.1% of current revenue; 2014: negative 3.5%). This was
boosted by
larger revenue of EUR894 million from the funding system and by
interest
savings. Madrid posted a smaller-than-expected fiscal deficit
equivalent to 10%
of total revenue (17% in 2015), excluding new borrowings, due to
a significant
reduction of financial investments by EUR591 million. Fitch's
base case scenario
forecasts that the operating balance will be positive over the
medium term,
after having been negative in four years during the 2010-2015
period.
Madrid's current weak fiscal performance is attributed to the
current funding
system to which the region is a net contributor. This resulted
in its funding
per capita being 10% below the average of the other 14 regions
under the common
regime in 2014.
Regional Economy in Recovery
Madrid has a strong economic profile, with a GDP per capita that
was 36.5% above
Spain's average in 2016. It is the main political,
administrative and economic
centre of Spain (BBB+/F2/Stable). Its strong economy is also
illustrated by a
higher-than-average employment rate of 53.6% in 2016 versus
47.6% nationally.
Madrid's economy is recovering as illustrated by a 3.9% GDP
growth, yoy in 2016
to an estimated nominal EUR210.8 billion. It was one of six
autonomous
communities with faster nominal GDP growth from 2015. Madrid
created 10.5% more
jobs between December 2013 and December 2016, after having shed
9.4% jobs
between December 2008 and December 2013, reflecting the economic
recovery under
way in the region.
High and Rising Direct Debt
Madrid's estimated direct debt grew to EUR28.6 billion in 2016
(EUR26.9 billion
in 2015), although the improvement in current revenue drove
direct-debt-to-current revenue ratio lower to 175.3% (180.1% in
2015). Fitch
estimates debt will continue rising in 2017 to EUR29
billion-EUR31 billion, or
180%-183% of current revenue.
Debt servicing-to-current revenue also declined in 2016 to 15.9%
(26% in 2015)
but should increase to 18%-19% in 2017. Overall debt repayments
for the next
three years will total EUR6.5 billion, or 23% of estimated
outstanding direct
debt at end-2016. However, this is mitigated by Madrid's strong
access to
external liquidity.
Strong Access to External Liquidity
Madrid has strong access to capital markets and banks to fund
its annual
deficit, even during adverse periods. Consequently, it is one of
the few Spanish
regional governments rated by Fitch that has not utilised the
Regional Liquidity
Fund state support mechanism.
The central government's introduction of Fondo de Facilidad
Financiera (FFF)
zero interest rate loans to regional governments that complied
with stability
goals helped to partly ease Madrid's commercial debt financing
in 2015.
Nevertheless, Madrid in 2016 funded its annual deficit and debt
redemption
through capital market debt and bank loans with moderate
interest rates
averaging 1.54% and a long amortisation period. Madrid's debt
redemption and
budgetary needs in 2017 will continue to be funded by capital
markets and banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative operating balance would automatically result in a
negative rating
action. Direct debt structurally exceeding 200% of current
revenue could also
trigger a negative rating action.
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports
a consistently
positive current balance and if direct debt-to-current revenue
declines on a
sustained basis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
Spanish
autonomous communities over the medium term, in particular,
through the
liquidity mechanism.
Discussion on the regional financial system is ongoing in Spain,
and changes are
in prospect over the medium term. However, Fitch does not factor
such changes
into Madrid's IDRs but believes revenue is unlikely to decrease
as a result of
the reform.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Summary of Data Adjustments
Fitch has made an adjustment to the official accounts to make
Madrid comparable
internationally for analytical purposes:
-Negative cash in 2014 and 2015 from cash, liquid deposits, and
sinking fund was
re-classified as short-term direct debt.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001