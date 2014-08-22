(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Spanish
Autonomous Community of Murcia's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. The
rating action affects
around EUR5.1bn of outstanding debt. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Murcia's ratings reflect its increasing debt burden and a weaker
economic
profile than Spain, with a GDP per capita equivalent to the 80%
of the national
average. The ratings take into account a still fairly high level
of debt in
relation to current revenue but also factor in the region's
strong commitment to
comply with fiscal targets.
Murcia's standalone credit metrics are weaker than its ratings
would indicate
due to its structural negative operating and current balances
reported since
2010. Its budget deficit was fairly large over 2010-2012 but
Fitch expects this
to continue to narrow, due to a macroeconomic improvement,
increased taxes and
expenditure constraint, among others.
Murcia's ratings are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for
Spanish autonomous
communities, and despite the recent upgrade of Spain to 'BBB+',
Fitch has
decided to leave the floor unchanged at 'BBB-'. The rating floor
is based on a
number of supporting factors that contribute to improving
liquidity and reducing
the likelihood of default by a region. These include the
budgetary stability law
and the recent law controlling commercial debt; the absolute
priority of debt
servicing by law as per article 135 of the Spanish Constitution;
the existence
of the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and that negative tax
settlements can now
be paid over a 20-year period, easing liquidity for Spanish
regions.
In Fitch's view, access to the FLA will continue to ensure
timely debt servicing
for Murcia. Since 2012, the region has received a total of
EUR3.5bn from state
support mechanisms, including the FLA established by the central
government to
cover debt repayment of Spanish regions facing difficulties in
accessing capital
markets, and the FFPP, a mechanism to help regions pay their
arrears to
suppliers. Debt contracted under both mechanisms, which are to
be repaid evenly
within 10 years, accounted for 47% of total debt at end-2013, an
illustration of
strong support from the central government.
On 31 July the Ministry of Finance and Public Administration
introduced further
measures to ease liquidity for autonomous communities that had
made use of the
FLA. The repayment period was extended to 11 years and interest
rates for debt
contracted in 2012 were reduced to 1% from 5.18%, easing
liquidity and interest
repayments. It has been estimated that Murcia as a result may
benefit from
EUR71m savings in 2014 and 2015.
As Murcia failed to meet its regional GDP target of 1.6% in
2013 the region had
to present a rebalancing plan for 2014-2015. Fitch believes
Murcia will post a
positive, albeit weak, operating balance over the next two
years.
At end-2013, the region's total direct debt totalled EUR5.1bn,
including EUR532m
coming due in 2014. Fitch expects debt to continue rising,
albeit at a slower
pace, with direct debt increasing to EUR6bn by end-2015 or 175%
of current
revenue, due to large recurrent budget deficits, compared with
only 15% in 2008.
This would be equivalent to 23% of regional GDP, just above the
22.3% target set
by the central government in July 2014.
Murcia's unemployment rate was 29.3% in 2013 (3% higher than in
Spain), and
house prices 34% below the Spanish average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will review the rating floor if state support measures are
cancelled or if
there is a diminishing of the central government's ability and
willingness to
continue providing extraordinary support to the regions. If the
floor is
removed, Murcia's rating is likely to be downgraded unless it is
able to report
a structural positive current balance.
RATING ASSUMPTIONS
A new financial system for Spanish regions is under debate, but
it is too early
to determine its impact for Murcia.
