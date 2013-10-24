MILAN/LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Italy's Autonomous
Province of Bolzano's Long-term foreign and local currency
ratings at 'A' and
Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'. The Outlooks are
Negative. The
rating action affects direct financial debt of EUR86m and future
direct
borrowing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the province's budgetary flexibility, as
highlighted by its
operating margin averaging 25% over 2010-2012 which would help
the province to
absorb possible external shocks, such as an increase in its
contribution to
national budgetary consolidation. The ratings are underpinned by
Bolzano's
special status of autonomy which protects it from unilateral
interference by
Italy's national government. The special status allows the
province to retain
90% of main national taxes generated on its wealthy territory.
Unemployment is
low at around 4% (Italy: 12%) and GDP per capita is 45% higher
than the EU
average.
In Fitch's base case scenario the operating margin is likely to
gradually
decline to about 20% in the medium term, assuming the province
takes over some
of the state responsibilities, ranging from tax police to
pensions, from the
national government. Although the administration's conservative
budget
management will likely limit cost growth to about 1%-2% (net of
new
responsibilities), Fitch expects new responsibilities eventually
to drive
operating expenses above EUR3.5bn in 2014, up from EUR3.3bn in
2012.
Flexibility to postpone investments could help the province to
post balanced
budgets over the medium term. Under Fitch's base case scenario
the province's
capital spending could gradually decline to about EUR850m a year
in the medium
term from EUR1.3bn in 2012.
The province plans to offset lower public capital spending by
promoting private
investments. To this end it passed tax-relief and pro-business
measures to
promote GDP growth which may mitigate an expected 0.8% GDP
contraction in 2013
and sustain a forecast rebound of 1% in 2014. Exports and
tourist arrivals will
continue to be a source of economic expansion given subdued
consumption.
Fitch expects direct and indirect debt - including EUR86m debt
contracted in
2005 to fund strategic investments in the energy sector and
about EUR500m
subsidised municipal debt stock - to hover around 25% of the
budget over the
medium term. Overall liabilities include EUR299m of guarantees,
out of which
EUR140m were released to support debt-funded investments of
94%-owned subsidiary
SEL, a self-supporting multi-utility through which the province
is implementing
its environmental-friendly policy for the energy sector. Fitch
expects
provincial overall liabilities to remain below 2x the current
balance over the
medium term, which is stronger than that of its 'A'-rated peers.
Despite the resilience of the province's budget, Fitch
downgraded its ratings
following Italy's downgrade. With the sovereign rating
downgraded to the 'BBB'
category, Fitch has narrowed the notching differential between
the sovereign and
the province to two from three. This is to reflect the risk of
increased
economic stress weakening the predictability of
intergovernmental relations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action on Italy's ratings could affect the
province's ratings.
A decline in the operating margin below 10%, due to a looser
grip on spending
and/or a fall in revenue, plus a steeper-than-expected growth of
direct and
indirect debt liabilities would not be commensurate with the
current rating and
hence may lead to a downgrade.
Because the province's ratings are constrained by those of
Italy, the Outlooks
may be revised to Stable if improvement in the national economy
and debt
sustainability leads to a revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable.
