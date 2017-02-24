(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Italian
Autonomous Province of Bolzano's (PAB) Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at
'F1'.The Outlook is Negative.
The affirmation reflects PAB's unchanged special autonomous
status, which is
constitutionally protected and provides the province with strong
financial
autonomy, in turn backing the province's sound and stable
budgetary performance.
The affirmation also factors in PAB's negligible direct debt,
sophisticated
budget management and wealthy socio-economic fundamentals. The
Outlook reflects
that of Italy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Autonomy Underpins Ratings
Under Fitch's criteria, PAB is eligible to be rated above the
sovereign
(BBB+/Outlook Negative) by virtue of its institutional strength
and high degree
of financial autonomy. PAB's special autonomous status entitles
the province to
receive fixed shares of major national taxes, ranging from 90%
personal income
tax (PIT) and corporate income tax (CIT) to 80% of VAT. This
underpins the
province's tax revenue resilience and limits dependence on state
transfers.
Contributions to national consolidation efforts are subject to
bilateral
agreements and account for about EUR500m annually.
The uplift above the sovereign's 'BBB+' rating is limited to two
notches as it
captures possible interference by the state in case of
macroeconomic pressure or
stressed sovereign finances with subsequent risks of weakening
predictability of
intergovernmental relations. Overall, Fitch views Italian
inter-governmental
relations as neutral to PAB.
Solid and Stable Fiscal Performance
Fitch expects PAB to have maintained solid and stable operating
performance in
2016, despite new accounting rules affecting revenue/spending
classification.
Net of these changes Fitch expects PAB's operating margin to be
around 32%,
corresponding to EUR1.7bn, backed by sound tax revenue that
accounts for 90% of
operating revenue and constant control on costs. The province's
health care
budget remains balanced, with very high quality standard of
services compared
with the national average.
Fitch expects PAB's medium-term budgetary performance to remain
stable under the
assumption of moderate cost increases (around 3% annually) and a
solid tax base,
despite progressively growing tax relief from the province.
Large capital balance deficits are fully covered by operating
surpluses as in
the past.
Sustainable Risks
PAB's direct debt was EUR53.3m at end-2016, when EUR3.5m debt
charged to the
state was included. Guarantees issued to provincial companies
are estimated to
have declined to EUR293m in 2016 from EUR655m in 2015, following
the expiry of
some exposures to SEL spa. Fitch estimates net overall risk,
which includes
PSEs' and municipalities' debt as well as zero-interest bearing
loans from the
Region Trentino Alto Adige and from Bolzano's Chamber of
Commerce (totalling
EUR235m), to be around EUR1bn in 2016-2018, or 20% of operating
revenue, which
is still moderate compared with international peers.
Resilient Economy
PAB's economic robustness is mirrored in a GDP per capita that
is at nearly 145%
the EU average, with an unemployment rate below 4% (10.9%
nationally) in 3Q16
and employment at 75% (57% nationally). Fitch expects GDP to
have grown 1% in
2016 (0.8% in 2015), driven by manufacturing, exports (up 4.3%
mainly foods and
machinery towards EU countries) and tourism (up 6.4%), as well
as constructions,
which improved 0.2% in 2016 versus a further decline at the
national level. This
should underpin the province's strong tax revenue base and
support investments
and tax cut flexibility.
Prudent Management Sustaining Economy
Fitch views PAB's management as a strength, given prudent and
conservative
budgeting and debt management, with a tight control on
municipalities' and
subsidiaries' debt, as well as actuals regularly outperforming
forecasts. Fitch
expects PAB will maintain sufficient cost flexibility, which
amounts to
one-fifth of its budget in 2016, for unforeseen events in the
medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PAB's IDRs move in parallel with those of Italy due to the
province's strong
standalone credit profile being constrained by the sovereign's
rating. A rating
action on Italy would translate into a corresponding rating
action on PAB.
A decline in the operating margin towards 10%-15%, due to a
looser grip on
spending or a sharp fall in revenue could be rating-negative. A
downgrade could
also be triggered by a loss of PAB's special status and, hence,
of its autonomy
or by mounting direct and indirect debt liabilities
substantially beyond our
expectations.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001