(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Autonomous
Region of Sardinia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
The 'BBB+' rating reflects the high financial autonomy of
Sardinia due to its
special status, underpinning the region's sound budgetary
performance. The
affirmation also reflects our expectation that the region's
direct debt,
although increasing, will remain low, with solid debt ratios and
a satisfactory
liquidity position. The affirmation further takes into account
Sardinia's
expected progressive economic recovery supporting the regional
tax base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Autonomy Underpins Ratings: Sardinia is rated above the Italian
sovereign
(BBB/Stable), as its financial and fiscal autonomy entitles the
region to
receive fixed shares of major national taxes, ranging from 70%
of personal
income tax (PIT) and car tax, to 90% of VAT. Its
constitutionally protected
special autonomous status underpins the region's tax resilience,
shielding the
revenue structure from the risk of unilateral interference from
the state,
including risks of annual budgetary appropriations.
However, stressed sovereign finances mean Sardinia, as with
other regions, is a
contributor to Italy's consolidation efforts (EUR680 million
annually). Fitch
therefore limits the uplift above the sovereign rating to one
notch to capture
potential intervention by the state and the subsequent risk of
weakening
predictability of inter-governmental relations.
Solid Fiscal Performance: According to preliminary figures,
Sardinia posted an
operating margin of 9% of revenue in 2016, when adjusted by
Fitch for
non-recurrent revenue and arrears from the national government.
Fitch expects Sardinia to post a stable operating balance of
7%-8% in 2017-2019,
or EUR500 million, although recovered credits from the state
will be reduced.
The stabilisation will be supported by the region's robust tax
base, including
an additional EUR100 million attribution from the national
government as a share
of principal taxes, and tighter cost control partly offsetting
declining fees
and transfers. We estimate Sardinia's flexibility accounts for
5% of operating
revenue.
Fitch estimates regional investments of about EUR3 billion in
2017-2019, mostly
financed by EU funds and capital transfers. In line with
regional policies aimed
at revitalising economy, investments will focus on hospitals,
the environment,
hydro-geological works and roads.
Sustainable Risks, Healthy Liquidity: Sardinia's stock of direct
debt at
end-2016 remained at EUR1.1 billion, excluding EUR215 million
subsidised loans
to pay down commercial liabilities, and EUR14 million debt
charged to the state.
Fitch expects the regional stock of debt, including subsidised
loans, to rise
towards EUR1.6 billion by 2019, or around a moderate 25% of
revenue (21% in
2016), since new debt will exceed principal repayment to finance
investments and
liabilities. The agency forecasts a payback ratio (debt coverage
by the current
balance) at less than four years, below the average life of debt
of 12 years.
The region's cash position declined to EUR60 million at end-2016
from EUR370
million at end-2015, due to accelerated payments to reduce
commercial
liabilities. We expect liquidity will remain satisfactory over
the medium term,
covering 1x debt servicing requirements.
Slow Economic Recovery: With a GDP per capita at 75% of the EU
average and the
unemployment rate still above the national level (17.3% in 2016
versus 11.7%
nationally), Sardinia's socio-economic profile remains weaker
than the national
average. Fitch expects slight GDP improvement in 2017, mainly
driven by tourism
in addition to industry and commerce, offsetting decreasing
exports in oil and
mining products. Projects of new public infrastructures as well
as tax relief
and bureaucratic simplifications will be key to revitalising the
region's
long-term economy and supporting the regional tax base.
Active Management Overcomes Challenges: The healthcare sector
continued to post
a deficit of EUR290 million in 2016 (EUR320 million deficit in
2015), mainly due
to high pharmaceutical costs and inefficient hospitals
structures. The regional
administration aims to reverse the sector deficit during
2017-2019 through cost
restraint and a rationalisation of structures and processes. The
regional
administration has continued to express its commitment to
streamline operating
costs, while revitalising the local economy to strengthen
revenue.
Fitch will continue to monitor the recovery of the region's
EUR1.2 billion fund
balance deficit, including EUR400 million loans not yet drawn
down to pay off
liabilities, by 2035.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating actions on Italy will be mirrored in Sardinia's ratings.
This is because
Sardinia's IDRs move in tandem with those of Italy due to the
compression from
the sovereign ratings on the region's standalone profile
A prolonged economic downturn or economic shock with an
unemployment rate above
20% that jeopardises tax revenue generation could result in a
downgrade of
Sardinia. A structural deterioration of the adjusted operating
margin
significantly to below 6% over the medium term, with debt rising
sharply above
50% of revenue could also lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia SpA
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
