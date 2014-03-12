(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Avrist Assurance's (Avrist) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating incorporates Avrist's consistently sound financial fundamentals with stable operating performance, conservative investment mix and strong capitalisation level. The rating also takes into consideration Avrist's challenges to improve the sustainability of its business portfolio and strengthen its position in a competitive market.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Avrist will maintain its healthy financial fundamentals and sound capital buffer relative to its operating profile.

Avrist has almost four decades of operating history in the Indonesian insurance market, with around 1.1% of the market's total gross premiums as of end-2013. The company is the 10th largest insurer by total assets in a field of more than 40 players.

The company's total gross premiums at end-2013 amounted to IDR1,276.6bn based on its unaudited unconsolidated financial statements. This was around 5.13% less than a year earlier and is largely due to the company's move towards regular premium and traditional products and away from single premium and unit-linked products. The latter are viewed to be less popular and more likely to be redeemed in times of intensified market competition and liquidity crisis.

Nonetheless, the company's bottomline profitability remained sound as net income grew by 18.3% to IDR419.7bn at end-2013 from IDR354.8bn at end-2012. This was mainly due to realized investment gain and efficient expense management.

Avrist's investment portfolio has not shown significant alteration in its risk profile. Equity investments have been kept to a minimal, at around 1.5% of total invested assets as of end-2013. The risk based capitalisation (RBC) ratio has remained strong - increasing to 814% as of end-2013 from 671% at end-2012.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a sustained improvement in Avrist's credit profile, which may be reflected in a stronger business franchise and in increased market recognition. The rating may also be upgraded if the company enhances premium sustainability, with successful diversification into traditional life protection products, and if operating performance improves with a pre-tax return on assets consistently above 3.5% (end-2013: 4.5%).

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant material weakening of its capitalisation in relation to its business profile with the RBC ratio consistently below 300% and deterioration in business performance with a persistency ratio for first-year premiums at below 80% for a prolonged period.