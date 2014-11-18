(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, November 18 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Avrist Assurance's (Avrist) National Insurer
Financial
Strength Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Avrist's long track record of consistently
healthy operating
performance, prudent investment mix and strong statutory
capitalisation level.
The rating also takes into consideration Avrist's challenges to
improve the
sustainability of its business portfolio and strengthen its
position in the
competitive life insurance market in Indonesia.
Avrist's bottom line has been steady over the last five years,
supported by the
company's prudent underwriting practices and stable expense
management. The
company's investment mix has remained prudent and liquid with
more than 95% of
its invested assets residing in cash and investment-grade fixed
income
instruments as at end-June 2014. Avrist's holding of stocks has
remained below
5% of shareholder's equity over the past five years.
The company has maintained solid capital, which is comprises
equity and retained
earnings with no debt. Its risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio
has remained
strong, at above 700% at end-June 2014 - much higher than the
minimum regulatory
requirement of 120%. In view of the company's potentially
volatile revaluation
reserve, Fitch expects Avrist to manage its investment risks and
capitalisation
carefully to minimise the impact from the volatility.
Avrist managed to capture a 1.1% share of total gross written
premiums in
Indonesian life insurance market at end-2013, slightly lower
than 1.3% at
end-2012, due to intense market competition. In addition, the
company is focused
on raising the proportion of more traditional products in its
business portfolio
and shrinking the share of unit-linked products, which are more
likely to be
redeemed in times of intensified market competition and
liquidity crisis. The
proportion of its unit-linked business declined to 49.2% at
end-2013 from 52.6%
at end-2012. The company aims to improve its premium
sustainability through
further product innovation and development of its distribution
network.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Avrist will
maintain its
healthy financial fundamentals and sound capital buffer relative
to its
operating profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a sustained
improvement in Avrist's
credit profile, which may be reflected in a stronger business
franchise and in
increased market recognition. The rating may also be upgraded if
the company
enhances premium sustainability, with successful diversification
into
traditional life protection products, and if operating
performance improves with
a pre-tax return on assets consistently above 3.5% (end-2013:
4.1%).
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a material weakening
of its
capitalisation in relation to its business profile with the RBC
ratio
consistently below 300% and deterioration in business
performance with a
persistency ratio for first-year premiums at below 80% for a
prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 29886814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.