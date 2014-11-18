(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, November 18 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Avrist Assurance's (Avrist) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Avrist's long track record of consistently healthy operating performance, prudent investment mix and strong statutory capitalisation level. The rating also takes into consideration Avrist's challenges to improve the sustainability of its business portfolio and strengthen its position in the competitive life insurance market in Indonesia. Avrist's bottom line has been steady over the last five years, supported by the company's prudent underwriting practices and stable expense management. The company's investment mix has remained prudent and liquid with more than 95% of its invested assets residing in cash and investment-grade fixed income instruments as at end-June 2014. Avrist's holding of stocks has remained below 5% of shareholder's equity over the past five years. The company has maintained solid capital, which is comprises equity and retained earnings with no debt. Its risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio has remained strong, at above 700% at end-June 2014 - much higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%. In view of the company's potentially volatile revaluation reserve, Fitch expects Avrist to manage its investment risks and capitalisation carefully to minimise the impact from the volatility. Avrist managed to capture a 1.1% share of total gross written premiums in Indonesian life insurance market at end-2013, slightly lower than 1.3% at end-2012, due to intense market competition. In addition, the company is focused on raising the proportion of more traditional products in its business portfolio and shrinking the share of unit-linked products, which are more likely to be redeemed in times of intensified market competition and liquidity crisis. The proportion of its unit-linked business declined to 49.2% at end-2013 from 52.6% at end-2012. The company aims to improve its premium sustainability through further product innovation and development of its distribution network. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Avrist will maintain its healthy financial fundamentals and sound capital buffer relative to its operating profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a sustained improvement in Avrist's credit profile, which may be reflected in a stronger business franchise and in increased market recognition. The rating may also be upgraded if the company enhances premium sustainability, with successful diversification into traditional life protection products, and if operating performance improves with a pre-tax return on assets consistently above 3.5% (end-2013: 4.1%). Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a material weakening of its capitalisation in relation to its business profile with the RBC ratio consistently below 300% and deterioration in business performance with a persistency ratio for first-year premiums at below 80% for a prolonged period. Contact: Primary Analyst Cheryl Evangeline Associate Director +62 21 29886814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.