PARIS/NEW YORK/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed AXA
entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'.
Fitch has also
affirmed AXA SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'
and Short-term
IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and IFS ratings
are Stable. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the AXA group's improved financial
leverage and strong
fixed charge coverage ratios. According to Fitch's calculations,
financial
leverage improved to 24% at end- 2013 from 28% at end-2012.
Based on management
intention to maintain its financial leverage in the 23%-25%
range as calculated
by AXA group, Fitch considers this ratio should be unchanged at
end-2014 and
remain compatible with the ratings. In addition, fixed charge
coverage as
calculated by Fitch has been stable at around 10x over the past
five years and
Fitch expects this level to be maintained, in line with the
ratings.
The affirmation also reflects the AXA group's solid capital
adequacy and
recovering profitability. As measured by both regulatory
calculation (265%
Solvency 1 ratio at end-September 2014) and Fitch's analysis,
the AXA group's
capital adequacy is consistent with the ratings and is expected
to show
resilience in the near future despite the current volatile
financial
environment.
Fitch recognises management actions aimed at reducing the AXA
group's exposure
to financial market movements but considers this a continuing
challenge in the
context of the AXA group's exposure to a sizeable amount of
intangible assets
(27% of shareholder's equity at end-2013).
Fitch expects further improvement in profitability also to
remain a challenge
for the AXA group, mostly due to the persistent low interest
rate environment.
However, management continues to implement actions to increase
tariffs, adjust
its business and geographical mix and streamline risk selection.
Over the past five years, the AXA group's operating
profitability has recovered
as reflected by a steady rise in underlying earnings to EUR4.7bn
at end-2013
from EUR3.9bn at end-2009. In 1H14, underlying earnings reached
EUR2.8bn, up 8%
from the same period in 2013. This positive trend is mostly due
to management
actions and a more favourable underwriting environment in the
non-saving related
businesses.
The ratings also continue to reflect the AXA group's position as
one of the
world's largest providers of insurance and financial services,
benefiting from
its recognised brand, excellent risk management and geographical
diversification
as well as the quality of its management team and its consistent
strategy.
The AXA group's US operations' ratings reflect Fitch's view that
AXA Financial
Inc. (AXF) and its subsidiaries remain core operations and
continue to benefit
from support from the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA include a
weakening of the AXA
group's financial profile or deterioration in profitability.
This would include
a sustained drop in Solvency 1 regulatory capital to below 170%
of the
regulatory minimum or the AXA group's fixed-charge coverage
ratio decreasing to
below 8x. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if
financial leverage
increases above 30%.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a strengthening of
the AXA group's
financial profile, sustainable improvement in profitability with
the fixed
charge coverage ratio consistently above 12x, a Solvency 1
regulatory capital
adequacy ratio sustainably over 220% and a financial leverage
ratio maintained
at close to 20%.
The subsidiaries listed at the end of this commentary are viewed
as "Core" under
Fitch's Group Rating Methodology. Should the strategic
importance of any of
these subsidiaries diminish, their ratings could be downgraded,
although Fitch
views this as unlikely over the medium term.
The rating actions are as follows:
AXA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Financial, Inc.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Surplus notes affirmed at 'A'
AXA Versicherungen (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
DBV Holding AG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
AXA Global P&C
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
These rating actions do not have any impact on the ratings of
AXA Bank Europe
SCF's covered bonds.
The following AXA subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings
have been affirmed
at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook:
AXA France IARD
AXA France Vie
AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance
AXA Insurance Company (US)
AXA Leben (Switzerland) AG
AXA Belgium
AXA Versicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Lebensversicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Krankenversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung AG
Deutsche Arzteversicherung AG
AXA Insurance UK Plc
AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd
AXA Insurance Singapore Pte Ltd
AXA China Region Insurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd
AXA Equitable Life and Annuity Company
MONY Life Insurance Company of America
U.S. Financial Life Insurance Company
