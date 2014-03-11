(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all AXA entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. Fitch has also affirmed AXA SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and IFS ratings have been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects the group's improved financial leverage and strong fixed charge coverage ratios. According to Fitch's calculations, AXA's financial leverage has improved to 24% at year-end 2013 from 28% on average since 2010. Based on management intention to maintain its financial leverage in an AXA calculated 23-25% range, Fitch considers this level compatible with the group's current rating. In addition, fixed charge coverage as calculated by Fitch has been stable at around 10x over the past five years and Fitch expects this level to be maintained, in line with the current rating. The affirmation reflects the group's solid capital adequacy and recovering profitability. As measured by both regulatory calculation (221% Solvency 1 ratio at end-2013) and Fitch's internal analysis, the group's capital adequacy is consistent with the current rating and is expected to show resilience in the near future despite the volatile financial environment. Fitch recognises management action aimed at reducing the exposure to financial market movements but considers this remains a challenge in the context of the group's exposure to a sizeable amount of intangible assets (27% of shareholder's equity at end-2013). Fitch expects further improvement in profitability to remain a challenge for AXA, mostly due to the persistent low interest rate environment. However, management continues to implement actions to increase tariffs, adjust the business and geographical mix and streamline risk selection. Over the past five years, AXA's operating profitability has gradually recovered as reflected by the group's underlying earnings reaching EUR4.7bn at end-2013 vs. EUR3.9bn at end-2009. This is mostly due to management action and a more favourable underwriting environment in the non-saving related businesses. AXA's ratings also continue to reflect the group's position as one of the world's largest providers of insurance and financial services, benefiting from its recognised brand, excellent risk management and geographical diversification as well as the quality of its management team and its consistent strategy. AXA's US operations' ratings reflect Fitch's view that AXA Financial Inc. (AXF) and its subsidiaries remain core operations and continue to benefit from support from the parent. Fitch has withdrawn DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung Lebenversicherung AG's 'AA-' IFS rating as this company no longer exists following its merger with AXA Lebensversicherung (Germany) AG. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage for DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung Lebenversicherung AG. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA include a weakening of the group's financial profile or deterioration in profitability. This would include a sustained drop in Solvency 1 regulatory capital to below 170% of the regulatory minimum or the group's fixed-charge coverage ratio decreasing to below 8x. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if financial leverage increases above 30%. Factors that could lead to an upgrade of AXA include a strengthening of the group's financial profile or sustainable improvement in profitability with the fixed charge coverage ratio consistently above 12x, a Solvency 1 regulatory capital adequacy ratio sustainably over 220% and a financial leverage ratio maintained at close to 20%. The subsidiaries listed at the end of this comment are viewed as "Core" under Fitch's Group Rating Methodology. Should the strategic importance of any of these subsidiaries diminish, their ratings could be downgraded, although Fitch views this as unlikely over the medium term. The rating actions are as follows: AXA Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' AXA Financial, Inc. Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Surplus notes affirmed at 'A' AXA Versicherungen (Switzerland) AG Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative DBV Holding AG Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative AXA Global P&C Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative These rating actions do not have any impact on the ratings of AXA Bank Europe SCF's covered bonds. The following AXA subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-' and their Outlook revised to Stable from Negative: AXA France IARD AXA France Vie AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance AXA Insurance Company (US) AXA Leben (Switzerland) AG AXA Belgium AXA Versicherung (Germany) AG AXA Lebensversicherung (Germany) AG AXA Krankenversicherung AG DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung AG Deutsche Aerzteversicherung AG AXA Insurance UK Plc AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd AXA China Region Insurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd AXA Equitable Life and Annuity Company MONY Life Insurance Company of America U.S. Financial Life Insurance Company Contact: Primary Analyst (Non-US insurance entities) Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 37 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Primary Analyst (US insurance entities) R. Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1 312 368 31 44 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. 