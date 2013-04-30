(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXIS
Capital Holdings,
Limited's (AXIS Capital) 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
'A-' senior debt
rating. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of AXIS Capital's operating subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect AXIS Capital's solid history of
underwriting results,
strong capitalization, and conservative investment profile and
reserving
practices. Offsetting factors include the company's significant
catastrophe
exposure.
AXIS Capital reported net earnings of $495 million in 2012, up
significantly
from the $9 million reported in 2011. The improvement is largely
due to lower
catastrophe-related losses during 2012. Catastrophe losses
totaled $436 million
pretax and net of reinstatements in 2012, or 12.8% of net earned
premiums, most
of which is attributable to Superstorm Sandy. This compares to
$931 million in
2011 or 28.1% of net earned premiums.
For first quarter 2013, AXIS Capital reported improved
underwriting results with
a combined ratio of 83% compared with 94.8% for the prior year
period. The lack
of catastrophe events to date in 2013 was the primary driver of
improved
results. Also contributing to better results during the quarter
were rate
increases and a modestly greater benefit from favorable reserve
development.
Fitch views AXIS Capital's catastrophe exposure as significant
but in line with
peer companies in similar lines of business and somewhat
mitigated by its
reinsurance programs. Among other measures, the company manages
its exposure to
catastrophic events by zone and return period, such that it
would not expose
more than 25% of prior quarter-end common stockholders' equity
in a
one-in-250-year event.
Through 2012, AXIS Capital reduced its exposures to the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic and
Northeast regions. As of Jan. 1, 2013, the company's exposures
to these regions,
as measured by single zone/single event median PMLs for the 250
return period,
were down 29.3% and 13.7%, respectively, from the prior year.
The company's history of favorable reserve development has
benefited earnings;
however, sustaining that level of development will be a
challenge as
underwriting experience from soft market accident years matures.
Premium
diversification allows AXIS Capital to compete effectively under
a variety of
market conditions and reduces its exposure to any one segment of
the market.
AXIS Capital's shareholders' equity grew by 6% during 2012 and
an additional 2%
in first quarter 2013 to $5.9 billion. The improvement was
primarily due to
unrealized investment gains, as earnings were largely offset by
share
repurchases and stockholders' dividends. Fitch anticipates that
combined share
repurchases and stockholders' dividends will be limited to the
company's
earnings.
The company's operating leverage (as measured by net premiums
written to
shareholders' equity) is in line with peer companies at 0.6x as
of year-end
2012. AXIS Capital's financial leverage remains moderate at
14.8% as of March
31, 2013.
AXIS Capital maintains a relatively high-quality investment
portfolio with
fixed-income assets and cash and short-term securities
comprising approximately
90% of total invested assets. The company's exposure to risky
assets, such as
equities and below-investment-grade bonds, remains within
Fitch's rating
guideline at 40% of shareholders' equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include a
significant loss of
capital resulting from a major catastrophic event that is worse
than
expectations or industry and peer company results; an inability
to raise capital
following a loss event; a deterioration in underwriting results
that
underperform peers; GAAP fixed charge coverage (including
preferred dividends)
below 7.0x for a sustained period; an increase in operating
leverage above a
1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio; significant reserve
deficiencies; or
financial leverage above 25%.
Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include a
significant increase
in surplus and reduced exposure to catastrophe losses. However,
given publicly
traded companies' sensitivity around managing capital, Fitch
views this level of
overcapitalization as unlikely.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A';
--5.75% senior debt rating at 'A-';
--Series A 7.25% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series B 7.5% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series C 6.875% preferred securities rating at 'BBB'.
AXIS Specialty Finance LLC
--5.875% senior debt rating at 'A-'.
AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda)
AXIS Reinsurance Company
AXIS Insurance Company
AXIS Surplus Insurance Company
AXIS Specialty Insurance Company
--IFS ratings at 'A+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
