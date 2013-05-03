(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS
Cajamar, FTA's notes, as follows:
EUR68.5m Class A(G) (ISIN ES0311997011): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR27.5m Class B (ISIN ES0311997029): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR27.5m Class C (ISIN ES0311997037): affirmed at 'Asf; Outlook Stable
EUR21.0m Class D (ISIN ES0311997045): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the adequate levels of credit enhancement (CE)
available to the notes. Additional CE due to deleveraging offsets the
deterioration in performance over the past year. Loans more than 90 days in
arrears have increased to 5.4% of the portfolio from 3.6% in March 2012.
Defaulted loans currently in the portfolio have increased to EUR8.9m from
EUR2.2m in March 2012.
The transaction has achieved limited recoveries due to its short seasoning and
the long default definition. The transaction closed in March 2010. According to
the transaction documents, loans are considered defaulted after 12 months of
delinquency. Fitch expects the weighted average recovery rate to increase from
its current 5.5% as the servicer completes lengthy foreclosure proceedings on
defaulted loans.
The highest note rating in the transaction is limited to 'A+sf' due to the
exposure to the treasury account bank, Banco Espanol de Credito
(BBB+/Negative/F2).
The transaction is exposed to a low-rated servicer (Cajas Rurales Unidas,
BB/Stable/B). The resulting payment interruption risk is mitigated by the
reserve fund (RF) in the structure. The RF balance is currently EUR23.6m, down
from EUR29.3m in March 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would
not result in a downgrade for the notes.
Applying a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would
result in a downgrade of zero to two notches for the notes.
AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajamar, F.T.A. is a granular cash flow securitisation
of a static portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small-
and medium-sized enterprises by Cajamar (now part of Cajas Rurales Unidas).