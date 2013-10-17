LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Azerbaijan's Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs and its senior unsecured bonds
at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed
at 'BBB-', and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Oil output is stabilising after a 20% decline since 2010,
improving the
short-term outlook for growth and public finances. Fitch expects
oil production
will increase slightly by 2015. Longer-term, oil output will
fall, given natural
decline rates in the main oilfield.
Fitch expects overall real GDP growth of 5% in 2013 (up from
2.2% in 2012).
Government spending will drive growth of 10% in the non-oil
economy in 2013 but
provide less impetus in 2014 and 2015. Growth prospects outside
the oil sector
are also hampered by a poor business climate, although the
government is
piloting improvements.
Public finances recorded several years of large surpluses prior
to 2013, making
Azerbaijan's sovereign balance sheet one of the strongest among
rated sovereigns
and mitigating the budget's high dependence on oil revenues.
Sovereign assets
held in the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) reached
USD34.7bn (49% of GDP)
at end-June 2013, having grown USD600m since end-2012.
Public spending has grown rapidly in recent years and rose 19%
in 7M13 to reach
40% of GDP. The recent draft 2014 budget calls for a slowdown in
spending growth
and a lower transfer from SOFAZ to the budget of AZN9.34bn
(2013: AZN11.35bn).
However, Fitch still expects the consolidated budget deficit to
widen to 5% of
GDP by 2015 from 1% of GDP in 2013.
The 2014 state budget assumes a wider deficit of AZN1.7bn (2.9%
of forecast
GDP), based on an oil price assumption of USD100/barrel,
implying higher
borrowing. Government debt will rise from a low starting point
of 14% of GDP
(including guaranteed debt) at end-2012. But the lower projected
drawdown from
SOFAZ points to SOFAZ assets stabilising through 2015 rather
than falling as
Fitch had forecast in April.
Fitch expects Azerbaijan to run a current account surplus of 17%
of GDP in 2013,
down 4pp of GDP from 2012 but still one of the strongest
surpluses of any
Fitch-rated sovereign. The surplus will narrow further but
remain comfortable,
barring an oil price shock, leading the external balance sheet
to strengthen.
The banking system is a weakness relative to 'BBB'-rated peers.
International
Bank of Azerbaijan, partly state-owned and the largest bank in
the system, now
meets minimum standards for regulatory capital after receiving
capital
injections from the government totalling 0.5% of GDP. However,
Fitch believes it
may require more capital to help clean up its balance sheet,
which would be
manageable for the government.
Incumbent Ilham Aliyev, standing for a third five-year term in
office, won the
presidential election on 9 October with 84.7% of the votes,
defeating the main
opposition challenger Camil Hasanli representing the National
Council of
Democratic Forces. Few policy changes are expected after the
election. The
opposition and international election monitors criticised the
conduct of the
campaign and the vote. Governance indicators remain below the
'BBB' median.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside risks to the
rating are balanced. The main factors that individually or
collectively might
lead to rating action are as follows:
Positive:
-Sustained action to reduce risks to the public finances from
oil price shocks
via a credible medium-term fiscal strategy would increase
confidence in the
sustainability of the public finances
-Improving the business climate to promote diversification of
the economy in
preparation for the forecast decline in oil output
Negative:
-More rapid spending growth than forecast would erode the
country's fiscal
strength in the medium term
-A severe and prolonged oil price shock
-A domestic or regional political shock
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch assumes that the price of oil, Azerbaijan's main export
and source of
budget revenue, will average USD105/barrel in 2013, and
USD100/barrel in 2014
and 2015.
-Growth and fiscal projections are sensitive to oil production
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that oil production stabilises in 2014 and
increases 3% in 2015,
before resuming a mild decline.
-Fitch assumes that Azerbaijan avoids domestic or regional
political shocks,
such as no escalation in hostilities with Armenia over Nagorno
Karabakh, and
domestic political stability is preserved following the
presidential election in
October 2013
-Fitch assumes that the government broadly adheres to the draft
2014 budget
submitted to parliament in October 2013
