(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC
Azerbaijan Mortgage
Fund's (AMF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks.
AMF's ratings are equalised with Azerbaijan's sovereign ratings
(BB+/Negative),
reflecting the entity's strong legal linkage with the republic,
strategically
important role to the state's housing finance policy and the
state's tight state
control over AMF's activities. The ratings are also supported by
a buy-back
guarantee for AMF's bonds provided by the central bank. Fitch
views AMF as a
credit-linked entity under its "Rating of Public-Sector Entities
Criteria".
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status Assessed as Stronger
Fitch deems AMF's legal links with the state as strong. AMF was
established
under the presidential decree in 2005. Since mid-2016 its legal
status was
changed to an open joint stock company, 100%-owned by the state,
from a
non-commercial entity operating under the central bank. Any
potential AMF's
reorganisation and liquidation as a state financial institution
are subject to a
special presidential decree.
Strategic Importance Assessed as Stronger
Fitch views AMF's role as strategically important to the state's
housing policy
as provision of affordable housing is a high priority for
Azerbaijan. Demand for
housing is fuelled by a growing population and the continued
urbanisation of the
country amid aging housing stock. The state makes steady
contributions to AMF to
support housing affordability in the republic.
AMF acts as a government's agent in promoting subsidised
long-term mortgage
loans as a means to providing Azerbaijanis with affordable
housing. AMF's role
is also to channel state funding to national financial
institutions, as
market-based mortgage securitisation is under-developed in
Azerbaijan. AMF's
mandate is to issue mortgage bonds, thus providing low-cost
funding to local
banks, while collateralised loans have to meet AMF's strict
standards, reducing
credit risk and ensuring the quality of the portfolio.
Control Assessed as Stronger
AMF operates under strong control and oversight from the state.
President of
Azerbaijan and the government set the fund's strategic
objectives, define
lending and funding policies and appoint members of AMF's board
of directors and
supervisory board. The latter has five members, including Deputy
Ministers of
Economy, Finance and Labour, and also Deputy Head of The State
Housing
Construction Agency, and Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's central
bank.
The supervisory board approves AMF's development strategy,
annual budget and
investment programmes. It monitors the entity's operations, use
of budgetary
funds, debt levels and liquidity position. AMF's cash account is
held in the
central bank. AMF's IFRS financial statements are audited by an
independent
external auditor for no more than three years.
Integration Assessed as Stronger
Fitch views AMF's integration into the general government sector
as strong.
While AMF's accounts are not consolidated in the central
government's budget,
AMF benefits from steady equity injections from the state budget
and the central
bank's buy-back guarantee for its bonds. Since end-2016, AMF is
empowered with a
right to issue sovereign-guaranteed bonds, which also supports
our assessment of
AMF's integration with the state as strong.
AMF has been receiving annual state contributions since its
establishment. As of
end-2016 the cumulative contributions totalled AZN316m and the
government has
approved an additional AZN50m equity injection in 2017. The
central bank's
buy-back guarantee provides sound liquidity support to AMF's
bonds on the
secondary market, which is evident from the central bank's
holding of most of
AMF's AZN335m outstanding bonds at end-2016.
For 2017, Financial Stability Board, which is governed by
Azerbaijan's Prime
Minister, has approved a new AZN200m guaranteed bond issue by
AMF. Fitch expects
that AMF will continue to benefit from state support over the
medium term,
unless the government changes its social housing funding policy.
Profitability Supported by Low-Cost Funding
Fitch projects AMF to remain profitable over the medium term, in
line with its
historical trend, which is supported by low-cost funding and the
adequate
quality of mortgage portfolio. However, Fitch estimates that the
return on
equity (net income/equity and reserves) ratio could moderately
decline to 1.65%
from an average 1.97% in 2014-2016 since AMF became an income
taxpayer from
end-2016.
AMF's operating activities have recovered since end-2016 after
almost a full
year of sluggish operations brought on by the entity's
reorganisation. Fitch
projects AMF's mortgage portfolio could grow 30%-40% in 2017
after a slight
decline in 2016 (unaudited 2016: AZN539m), supported by an
AZN50m equity
injection and upcoming AZN200m bond issue.
Distressed Macroeconomic Environment
AMF was negatively affected by the continued recession and
subdued economic
activities in the country in 2016. This was due to lower oil
prices and
subsequent manat devaluation, amid continued rebalancing of
sovereign finances
and a weak banking sector. The government's policy response to
the challenging
macro environment is still under development, which could impact
AMF in the
medium term. AMF continues to operate with a narrow planning
horizon as a result
of a single-year sovereign budgetary framework.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating change would be triggered by changes to the ratings of
the sovereign.
A weakening of linkages with the government through changes to
the legal status
of AMF leading to a dilution of control, or reduced state
support due to weaker
integration with the sovereign could result in the ratings being
notched down
from the sovereign ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2406
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 125047
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
