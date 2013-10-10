(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BA Covered Bond Issuer's (BACBI) mortgage covered bonds ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook following the periodic review of the program. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of BACBI's mortgage covered bonds is based on the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the program sponsor, Bank of America N.A. (BANA, 'A'/'F1'/Stable), Fitch's unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high risk) and the program's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 70.1%, which provides more protection than Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven AP of 71%. The rating of the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis is directly linked to BANA's IDR while the program's contractual AP is sufficient to support a two notch uplift for outstanding recovery prospects under 'AA-' stresses. As there has been no issuance since 2007, Fitch considers the program to be dormant. Consequently, in its analysis the agency relies on the program's contractual AP rather than on the highest AP observed over the past 12 months. The program's dormant nature is also taken into account in Fitch's D-Cap analysis as reflected by the 'High' risk assessment for the cover pool specific alternative management. Fitch's D-Cap remains driven by the 'Very High' assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risks on account of the relatively short maturity extension (four months) on the bonds compared to the potential 90 day stay that could be imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) if the program sponsor were to enter receivership. The systemic alternative management component of the D-Cap was assessed as 'Moderate High' risk comparable to other U.S. covered bonds. Asset segregation and privileged derivatives were assessed as 'Very Low' and 'Moderate' risk respectively. As of August 2013, one series of USD-equivalent 2.7 billion bonds were outstanding under the program. The bonds are secured by a USD 5.8 billion cover pool consisting of first lien adjustable and fixed rate residential mortgages. Fitch's AA- breakeven AP is driven by a WA PD of 21.4% and a WA RR of 40.1% on the cover pool, resulting in an expected loss of 12.8% in an 'AA-' scenario. The assets have a WA residual maturity of approximately 15.3 years while the covered bonds have a WA residual maturity of 3.6 years. There is no swap on the cover pool assets but interest rate and cross currency risk on the outstanding covered bonds are hedged with Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS, 'A'/'F1'/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES BACBI's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) BANA's IDR was downgraded by one notches or more, or (ii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis exceeded 71%. The covered bonds' rating could be maintained even if the D-Cap was reduced to 0 (full discontinuity), subject to a satisfactory level of AP, given BANA's current IDR of 'A' which enables the bonds to reach 'AA-' taking only recoveries into account. Fitch breakeven AP for a given covered bond's ratings will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Purwin Senior Director +1-212-908-0269 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Roger Lin Associate Director +1-212-908-0778 Committee Chairperson Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 40 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (Sept. 4, 2013); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds ' (May 13, 2013); --'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' (June 3, 2013); --'US RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria' (Aug. 9, 2013) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here U.S. RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.