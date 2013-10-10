(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BA
Covered Bond Issuer's
(BACBI) mortgage covered bonds ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable
Outlook following
the periodic review of the program.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of BACBI's mortgage covered bonds is based on the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of the program sponsor, Bank of America
N.A. (BANA,
'A'/'F1'/Stable), Fitch's unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of
1 (very high
risk) and the program's contractual asset percentage (AP) of
70.1%, which
provides more protection than Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven AP of 71%.
The rating of
the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis is
directly linked to
BANA's IDR while the program's contractual AP is sufficient to
support a two
notch uplift for outstanding recovery prospects under 'AA-'
stresses.
As there has been no issuance since 2007, Fitch considers the
program to be
dormant. Consequently, in its analysis the agency relies on the
program's
contractual AP rather than on the highest AP observed over the
past 12 months.
The program's dormant nature is also taken into account in
Fitch's D-Cap
analysis as reflected by the 'High' risk assessment for the
cover pool specific
alternative management.
Fitch's D-Cap remains driven by the 'Very High' assessment of
liquidity gap and
systemic risks on account of the relatively short maturity
extension (four
months) on the bonds compared to the potential 90 day stay that
could be imposed
by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) if the
program sponsor were
to enter receivership. The systemic alternative management
component of the
D-Cap was assessed as 'Moderate High' risk comparable to other
U.S. covered
bonds. Asset segregation and privileged derivatives were
assessed as 'Very Low'
and 'Moderate' risk respectively.
As of August 2013, one series of USD-equivalent 2.7 billion
bonds were
outstanding under the program. The bonds are secured by a USD
5.8 billion cover
pool consisting of first lien adjustable and fixed rate
residential mortgages.
Fitch's AA- breakeven AP is driven by a WA PD of 21.4% and a WA
RR of 40.1% on
the cover pool, resulting in an expected loss of 12.8% in an
'AA-' scenario. The
assets have a WA residual maturity of approximately 15.3 years
while the covered
bonds have a WA residual maturity of 3.6 years. There is no swap
on the cover
pool assets but interest rate and cross currency risk on the
outstanding covered
bonds are hedged with Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS,
'A'/'F1'/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BACBI's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade
if any of the
following occurred: (i) BANA's IDR was downgraded by one notches
or more, or
(ii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
exceeded 71%. The
covered bonds' rating could be maintained even if the D-Cap was
reduced to 0
(full discontinuity), subject to a satisfactory level of AP,
given BANA's
current IDR of 'A' which enables the bonds to reach 'AA-' taking
only recoveries
into account.
Fitch breakeven AP for a given covered bond's ratings will be
affected by, among
others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances. Therefore it
cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
