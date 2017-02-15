(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bahrain's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB+' with a Stable
Outlook. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+' and the
Short-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. The issue ratings on
Bahrain's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency long-term bonds have been
affirmed at
'BB+'. The ratings on the sukuk trust certificates issued by CBB
International
Sukuk Company 5 have also been affirmed at 'BB+'. The issue
ratings on Bahrain's
senior unsecured local currency short-term bonds have been
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bahrain's ratings are supported by high GDP per capita and human
development
indicators (relative to the BB median), a developed financial
sector and the
boost to external financing flexibility from strong GCC support.
The strengths
are balanced by double-digit fiscal deficits, high and rising
debt, a highly
oil-dependent government budget and domestic political tensions
that hamper
fiscal adjustment.
Fitch expects the fiscal deficit to fall only moderately to
12.3% of GDP in 2017
(assuming Brent averages USD45/bbl), from an estimated 13.6% of
GDP in 2016 and
15.4% of GDP in 2015. The estimated fiscal breakeven Brent oil
price of
USD84/bbl for 2017 is well above expected oil prices in the
medium term.
Continued deficits will push debt to 84% of GDP in 2018 from 75%
of GDP in 2016
(well in excess of the BB median of 51% of GDP). Fitch's deficit
numbers include
estimated extra-budgetary spending of 2.6% of GDP, and the 2016
fiscal outturns
are still preliminary.
Subsidy reform, spending restraint and growing non-oil revenue
underpin the
adjustment effort. Gradual increases in domestic gas and fuel
prices partly
offset the negative effect of oil price weakness on hydrocarbon
revenue, which
Fitch expects to rise 13.4% in 2017 after a fall of only 10% in
2016. Fitch
expects spending to grow at a rate below non-oil GDP growth,
after a broad-based
cut of 8.2% in 2016. The biggest spending cuts were to subsidies
and transfers
(24%, reflecting the start of utility price reforms), and
capital spending
(31%). Notably, the nominal wage bill also fell (by 3.1%), for
the first time in
recent history. The government is increasing non-hydrocarbon
revenue by
adjusting various fees. Our forecast has it rising by 14.4% in
2017 after 5.8%
in 2016. These measures will continue in 2018, supplemented by
the introduction
of VAT.
Bahrain will finance its deficits through a mixture of foreign
and local debt.
In our forecast, the government's foreign borrowing reaches
roughly USD3.2bn in
2017 and USD2.2bn in 2018, after USD2.9bn in 2016. Fitch assumes
domestic
borrowing will be less than a third of these amounts, in line
with 2016. A debt
management strategy is still in the early stages of development,
but the
government wishes to limit domestic borrowing.
The government would have recourse to other means of financing
in a stress
scenario. Its deposits in domestic banks (around 14.2% of GDP in
2016) mostly
reflect the assets of the Social Insurance Organisation, which
could increase
its holdings of government debt. Government-owned Mumtalakat
Holding Company has
an illiquid portfolio of mostly domestic assets with a balance
sheet value of
around 30% of GDP.
Fitch expects GDP growth of 2.4% in 2017-2018. This reflects
constant
hydrocarbon volumes (after a fall in 2016) and a moderation of
non-hydrocarbon
growth to 3% from an estimated 3.4% in 2016. Spending on
projects financed by
the USD7.5bn GCC development fund provides crucial support to
growth amid
government retrenchment. USD3.9bn of projects had been awarded
to contractors as
at end-2016 up from USD1.1bn at end-2015. Growth is also
supported by
state-owned enterprise projects (in oil, gas, and aluminium).
Banks are well placed to extend more credit to the economy and
the government,
enjoying profitability, high levels of capitalisation and
liquidity, and low
nonperforming loan levels. Higher policy rates and yields on
government bonds
have not yet translated into significantly higher private sector
borrowing
costs. Fitch expects credit to the private sector to expand by
4%-5% per year in
2017-18, from an estimated 3.5% in 2016.
The GCC development fund reflects the broader support that
Bahrain enjoys from
some GCC countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Bahrain gets most of
its oil from the Abu Sa'afa field shared with Saudi Arabia (it
is entitled to
50% of production, but has sometimes received significantly more
as a form of
support). In Fitch's view, further material support from the GCC
would be
forthcoming in case of extreme political, financial, or fiscal
instability,
given Bahrain's small size and strategic importance. The
expectation of such
support has supported Bahrain's market access and US dollar peg
despite a low
level of foreign exchange reserves, which had fallen to an
estimated 1.2 months
of current external payments at the end of 2016.
Tensions continue between the Sunni-led government and the
predominantly Shia
opposition. Sporadic violence appears to have intensified in
2H16 after Al
Wefaq, the main opposition group, was dissolved on charges of
harbouring
terrorism. In Fitch's view, social pressures and the lack of a
sustainable
political solution hamper implementation of the fiscal reforms
necessary to
tackle the worsening debt trajectory.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Bahrain a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- External Finances: +1 notch, to reflect the boost to external
financing
flexibility from strong GCC support.
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect a rising debt trajectory
and the
rigidity of government revenue and expenditure.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:
- Failure to reduce the fiscal deficit leading to a sharper than
expected rise
in the debt-to-GDP ratio.
- Severe deterioration of the domestic security situation.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action are:
- A reduction in the budget deficit consistent with a decline of
the government
debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium term.
- A broadly accepted political solution to domestic political
tensions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD45/bbl in 2017
and USD55/bbl in
2018.
Fitch assumes no change to the rule of the royal family.
Fitch assumes that regional conflicts will not directly impact
Bahrain or its
ability to trade.
Fitch assumes no change to the peg of the Bahraini dinar to the
US dollar.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director
+852 2263 9831
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019011
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001