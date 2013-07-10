LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bahrain's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and local currency IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed Bahrain's Country Ceiling at 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following factors: Positive steps have been taken towards resolving the domestic political stalemate, with a national dialogue restarting and the reformist Crown Prince promoted to First Deputy Prime Minister. However, progress has been slow and low-level violence continues. Growth has rebounded after the political unrest in 2011, picking up to 3.4% in 2012 from 1.9% the year before. The normalisation of oil production, after technical problems, should allow growth to strengthen to 5.5% in 2013. Capital spending, manufacturing investment and a further recovery in tourism will support non-oil growth of around 3.5%. Fiscal deficits pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio to 36.6% of GDP at the end of 2012, on par with the 'BBB' median. Fitch expects debt-to-GDP to be above the peer median by end-2014. However, owing to government deposits in the banking sector worth 18% of GDP, net debt-to-GDP is forecast to remain significantly below the 'BBB' median. At 3.2% of GDP in 2012, the general government deficit is greater than the 'BBB' median. Savings to capital expenditure resulting from the use of GCC development funds are forecast to lower the deficit to 2.1% of GDP in 2013, when Fitch estimates the fiscal breakeven oil price will be around USD115/b. Tackling wages and subsidies (around 60% of total spending) is challenging in the current political environment. The external position is much stronger than 'BBB' rated peers. A current account surplus of 12.1% of GDP is projected for 2013, which will be the 10th consecutive year that a surplus has been recorded. Bahrain's overall net creditor position, 81.1% of GDP at end-2012, is the strongest of any similar-rated sovereign. GDP per capita and broader human development and business environment indicators are close to the 'A' median. The strong regulatory framework and local skill base, combined with low costs, are key supports to the financial sector. The banking sector is large, at 750% of GDP, but has weathered a number of global, regional and local shocks in recent years. Assets of the wholesale banking sector (480% of GDP) have begun to pick up after five years of decline. The government is addressing vulnerabilities within Islamic retail banks. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger positive rating action include: - An improvement in the debt-to-GDP ratio, likely involving tackling the government wage bill and revising the subsidy system. - A broadly-accepted political solution, which would put the government in a better position to tackle sources of fiscal rigidities, ease growth in some social service spending and potentially strengthen economic growth. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger negative rating action include: - Failure to stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio at around the peer median. - Serious deterioration of the domestic security situation. - A prolonged period of lower oil prices. - A regional geopolitical shock that would restrict Bahrain's access to export markets and seriously aggravate existing domestic tensions. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch forecasts that Brent crude will average USD105/b in 2013 and USD100/b in 2014 and that Bahraini export crude will continue to trade at a small discount to Brent. The disruption to the pipeline supplying oil from the Abu Saafa field during 2012 has been fixed and is not expected to reoccur.Country CeilingsAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.