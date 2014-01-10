LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bahrain's
Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and local
currency IDR at
'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Bahrain's
senior unsecured
foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at
'BBB' and 'BBB+',
respectively. The agency has simultaneously affirmed Bahrain's
Country Ceiling
at 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
Bahrain's external position is stronger than its 'BBB' rated
peers. A current
account surplus of around 10% of GDP is estimated for 2013,
which will be the
10th consecutive year of surplus. Bahrain's overall net creditor
position, at
almost 100% of GDP at end-2012, is the strongest of any
similar-rated sovereign.
GDP per capita and broader human development and business
environment indicators
are close to the 'A' median. The strong regulatory framework and
local skill
base, combined with low costs, are key supports to the financial
sector.
The political situation has stagnated and low level violence is
on-going. Hopes
of reconciliation have been derailed following clashes in August
2013 between
security forces and protestors. The main opposition group Al
Wefaq's subsequent
political boycott of the reconciliation process has added to a
polarised local
climate. Fitch expects the political stalemate to continue.
Parliamentary
elections scheduled for October 2014 could trigger protests,
leading to some
additional flare-ups of violence, although Fitch does not expect
a material
deterioration in the security situation.
Growth is steady and supported in the medium term by GCC
funding. Real GDP is
estimated to have risen by 4.9% in 2013, up from 3.4% in 2012,
largely driven by
the resumption of oil production after disruptions in 2012. In
2014 and 2015, as
oil growth stabilises, non-oil growth will benefit from
disbursement of the GCC
project fund.
A high estimated breakeven oil price (at USD122 per barrel for
2013), recurring
budget deficits, and rising debt strain Bahrain's fiscal profile
and expose it
to fluctuations in oil prices. At 42.9% of GDP estimated for
2013, the general
government debt-to-GDP ratio has tripled since 2008 and is above
the 'BBB' range
median. However, net debt is lower due to government deposits
estimated by Fitch
at above 20% of GDP.
The banking sector is large, at 650% of GDP, but has weathered a
number of
global, regional and local shocks in recent years. The wholesale
banking
sector's assets (at around 350% of GDP) have stabilised after
five years of
decline. Consolidation is continuing in the small Islamic retail
banking sector,
where there have been some asset quality problems.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- A broadly accepted political solution that eases political
unrest.
- An improvement in the government debt-to-GDP ratio, for
example related to
measures to contain the government wage bill and revise the
subsidy system.
- A prolonged period of significantly higher oil prices that
improve the public
finances.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action include:
- Serious deterioration of the domestic security situation.
- Failure to stabilise the government debt-to-GDP ratio at
around the peer
median.
- A prolonged period of significantly lower oil prices.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts that Brent crude will average USD100/b in 2014
and 2015 and that
Bahraini export crude will continue to trade at a small discount
to Brent. The
disruption to the pipeline supplying oil from the Abu Saafa
field during 2012 is
not expected to reoccur. Production levels are assumed to
increase marginally to
reflect capacity upgrades.Country CeilingsAdditional Disclosure
