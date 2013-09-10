(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/DUBAI, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ahli United Bank's
(AUB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Ahli
United Bank
(Kuwait)'s (AUBK) at 'A-' and Ahli United Bank (UK)'s (AUBUK) at
'BBB+'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded AUB's Viability Rating
(VR) to 'bbb' from
'bbb+'. The downgrade reflects the heightened risk to the group
from its
85%-owned subsidiary in Egypt (the Egyptian sovereign's local
and foreign
currency IDRs are 'B-' with a Negative Outlook). Fitch has
affirmed AUBK's and
AUBUK's VRs at 'bbb-'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
AUB's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the high probability of
support from its
core shareholder with an 18.5% stake in the bank, the Public
Institution for
Social Security (PIfSS), an arm of the State of Kuwait
('AA'/Stable). The very
strong links between PIfSS and AUB date back to before the
creation of AUB and
include, inter alia, PIfSS's strong interest as a shareholder in
both AUB and
AUBK (12.2% stake). Nevertheless, support from PIfSS is
constrained by Bahrain's
Country Ceiling ('BBB+') and the Stable Outlook reflects the
Outlook on the
Bahraini sovereign ratings.
AUBK's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the
extremely high
probability of support from the Kuwaiti authorities, if
required. Kuwait has a
long history of sovereign support for the entire banking system,
and Fitch
believes AUBK would be no exception if needed, commensurate with
its position in
the banking system (6% of banking sector assets at end-H113). In
addition, the
Kuwaiti state owns a 14.2% stake in the bank through PIfSS and
the Kuwait
Investment Authority.
AUBUK's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the high probability of
support from its
parent, AUB, and ultimately from its parent's core shareholder,
PIfSS. AUBUK is
wholly-owned by AUB and is considered a core subsidiary. As
such, its IDRs are
in line with those of its parent and subject to the same
constraint. The Stable
Outlook reflects the Outlook on AUB's Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
AUB's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in
Fitch's view of
PIfSS's ability or propensity to provide support or to any
change in Bahrain's
Country Ceiling. An upward revision of Bahrain's Country Ceiling
would lead to
an upgrade of AUB's Long-term IDR by one notch. The IDRs would
be downgraded if
there were a downward revision of Bahrain's Country Ceiling or
if Fitch believed
that PIfSS's ability or willingness to support were lower.
AUBK's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
sensitive to any change
in Fitch's view of the willingness or ability of the Kuwaiti
authorities to
provide support.
AUBUK's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in
Fitch's view of
the ability or willingness of AUB to support its subsidiary. The
ratings could
also be sensitive to any change in AUBUK's ownership or
importance to the group,
which Fitch considers unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The downgrade of AUB's VR to 'bbb' from 'bbb-' reflects
heightened risk in
Egypt, where the bank has a subsidiary with sizeable assets
relative to AUB's
consolidated core capital. Egypt's sovereign rating of
'B-'/Negative indicates
Fitch's view that material default risk is present in the
country, although a
limited margin of safety remains. If AUB had to take substantial
write-downs of
loans and/or sovereign debt in its Egyptian subsidiary, it would
have a
significant impact on the group's Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratio. While Fitch
understands that AUB has no obligation to support AUB Egypt
beyond its current
investment, in Fitch's opinion it would do so given that AUB
Egypt is an
important long-term investment for AUB, representing a
significant part of AUB's
regional strategy.
AUB's VR reflects the bank's solid operating profitability,
despite the
challenging operating environment in some of its markets, and
its sound
liquidity and funding base. Asset quality metrics are strong
with impaired loans
representing only 2.6% of gross loans at end-H113 and loan loss
reserve coverage
at 147%. The loan book is concentrated, but this is mitigated at
group level by
its geographic and sector diversification and the group's
largely highly rated
investment portfolio. Corporate governance is generally a
negative rating
consideration in the region, although Fitch believes that this
has been
addressed better by the AUB group than some of the other rated
banks in the
region.
Customer deposits are concentrated and, to a large extent
short-term, but have
proved stable. AUB's capital base is adequate, but its FCC ratio
(end-H113:
11.6%) is somewhat below regional norms. However, Fitch believes
that the bank
would be able to raise capital if needed for expansion or to
support any
acquisitions.
The group is highly integrated, with common risk management,
while benefiting
from geographic and sector diversification. Major group
subsidiaries and
associates are mainly located in the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) and UK.
AUBK's VR reflects the bank's strong and rising profitability
(among the
strongest in the sector), sound liquidity and capitalisation,
while also taking
into account potential risks arising from the domestic real
estate market, and
high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet. However,
risks regarding
real estate exposures are somewhat mitigated considering that
its real estate
exposures are primarily to income generating assets. Asset
quality indicators
typically outperform the sector's and have remained relatively
stable in recent
years, compared with the deteriorating asset quality of some of
the bank's peers
in Kuwait. AUBK's track record suggests that its underwriting
standards compare
well with those of other Kuwait-based banks, and benefit from
being part of the
AUB group and close cooperation with AUB group management.
However, as is common
for banks in the region, underwriting standards and corporate
governance
potential are hindered by greater concentration of wealth and
influence, than in
larger, more diversified economies.
AUBUK's VR reflects its long track record in UK residential and
commercial
property finance and capable management, as well as satisfactory
(and
strengthening) liquidity, strong capital position and solid
asset quality. The
VR factors in portfolio concentration in the UK property market,
particularly
high-end residential real estate and commercial property. The VR
also takes into
account the bank's close integration with, and importance to,
the AUB group,
benefiting AUBUK from both a business and risk management
perspective. The VR is
constrained by the bank's small size and niche franchise, which
inevitably leads
to high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
AUB's VR could be sensitive on the downside if asset quality and
liquidity were
to deteriorate significantly or if its FCC ratio were otherwise
seriously
eroded. Upside potential is currently limited, considering
concentration in the
loan book as well as the uncertain operating environment in
Bahrain and
elsewhere in the Middle East, notably Egypt.
AUBK's VR could be sensitive to downward pressure if there were
a significant
deterioration in asset quality or if some of the bank's large
exposures were not
to perform in accordance with their terms, e.g. through failure
to amortise as
scheduled or due to falls in collateral values. Upside potential
is limited, in
view of concentration risks, but a VR upgrade may be possible if
AUBK continues
to expand its franchise, while keeping asset quality under
control, and reducing
concentrations, at least on the asset side.
AUBUK's VR could be subject to downward pressure if there were a
material
deterioration in asset quality or a significant and unexpected
tightening of
liquidity. Potential for the former could come from a dip in the
UK property
market, although loan-to-values on new lending provide some
headroom. Because of
the bank's sensitivity to the health of the UK property market,
there is
currently little upside to the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT (AUB)
AUB's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its Long-term
IDR reflecting
Fitch's view that institutional support from its core
shareholder would flow
through to all senior and subordinated debt issuance, even
though, as per
Fitch's criteria, subordinated debt would typically be notched
down from the VR.
The one notch reflects loss severity relative to average
recoveries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT (AUB)
AUB's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to the same
considerations that
might affect its Long-term IDR. In addition, it is sensitive to
any potential
change in Fitch's assumptions relating to support in the Gulf
for bank
subordinated debt.
AUB was formed in 2000 and subsequently acquired stakes in banks
in Kuwait,
Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Oman and Libya. It is also present in other
Gulf/Middle
Eastern countries through its brokerage subsidiary based in
Kuwait and it has a
wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK (AUBUK). The operations in
Iraq and Libya are
currently very small. The stake in Ahli Bank Qatar was sold in
February 2013,
but the group's long-term strategy remains the pursuit of
selective expansion in
the Gulf/Middle East through acquisitions and organic growth to
create a leading
regional diversified financial services group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ahli United Bank B.S.C.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Ahli United Bank K.S.C.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Ahli United Bank (UK) PLC
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (AUB)
Shaun Miskell
Associate Director
+971 4424 1210
Secondary Analyst (AUBK)
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Secondary Analyst (AUBUK)
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012, 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012,
'Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' dated 5 December
2012, 'Rating
Financial Institutions above the Sovereign' dated 11 December
2012 and 'Country
Ceilings' dated 9 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.