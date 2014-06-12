(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Balboa
Reinsurance Ltd.'s
(Balboa) International Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS)
of 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook.
Key Rating Drivers
Balboa's rating is based on the ability and willingness of the
company's
ultimate parent, Citigroup Inc. (Citigroup), to provide support
when needed.
Fitch rates Citigroup's long-term local-currency Issuer Default
Rating at 'A'
with a Stable Outlook.
Balboa is considered by Fitch to be "strategically important" to
Citigroup.
However, the current start-up profile and the fact that the
expected business
plan will remain modest compared to Citigroup's overall
footprint in Latin
America, suggest that a disposition/run off of the company will
not alter the
operating profile of its parent.
Balboa's business plan focuses exclusively on capturing business
from
Citigroup's operations in the region. New underwritten business
will come from
the expansion of Citigroup's operations in Central America and
no third-party
business will be underwritten by Balboa.
Balboa's performance is consistent with its current start-up
profile. Balboa
generated a modest net loss in 2013 due to expenses incurred to
start
operations. In 2014, Balboa expects to register gross written
premiums of USD10
million, given the gradual migration of ceded premiums from
Citigroup's
subsidiaries in Central America. Balboa is expected to break
even by the end of
2014.
Balboa's projections anticipate rapid growth of reinsurance
premiums, but
well-balanced with the current equity base. Fitch does not
expect operating
leverage (measured by net earned premiums to equity) to exceed
1.7x in the short
term. Given the retail nature of the underwritten business,
Balboa expects to
retain in full the expected premiums. Currently, Balboa does not
have a
catastrophic retrocession program, but it is expected to be
established when
Balboa is fully operational.
Balboa's domicile, Turks and Caicos, has a weak regulatory
framework relative to
other domiciles. However, this weakness is mitigated by
Citigroup's effective
risk policies.
Rating Sensitivities
Future rating actions will be a function of changes in
Citigroup's willingness
and ability to support Balboa. An unexpected sale of Balboa by
Citigroup could
result in a multi-notch downgrade of Balboa's rating.
Considering the current
business plan and strategic importance of Balboa to Citigroup,
there is limited
upside potential for Balboa's ratings over the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarell
Managing Director
212 908 0739
franklin.santarelli@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57 1 326-9999 ext 1090
Fitch Ratings Colombia
Calle 69 A No. 9-85
Bogota, Colombia
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (August 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
