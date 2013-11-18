(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Carige's (Carige) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB' and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'bb'. The bank's VR remains on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT Carige's Long-term IDR is at the bank's 'BB' SRF and reflects potential support from the Italian authorities. The affirmation of Carige's Support Rating (SR) and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate probability that the authorities would provide support to Carige if required because of its franchise in its home region of Liguria and relatively large customer funding base. The Negative Outlook on Carige's Long-term IDR is in line with that on Italy's 'BBB+' Long-term IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT Carige's Long-term IDR, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the Italian authorities to provide timely support to the bank. The Italian state's ability to provide such support is dependent upon its creditworthiness, reflected in its Long-term IDR. A downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would reflect a weakened ability of the state to provide support and therefore likely result in the downward revision of Carige's SRF. Carige's SR and SRF are also sensitive to changes in the agency's assumptions around the propensity of support, in light of the weakening of legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics about potential future sovereign support for senior creditors of banks across jurisdictions, as indicated in "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", both dated 11 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. Any downward revision of Carige's SRF would lead to a downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR. In line with Fitch's criteria, the bank's Long-term IDR is the higher of the VR and the SRF. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The downgrade of Carige's VR reflects the material delay in its EUR800m capital strengthening plan announced in early 2013 combined with the significant deterioration in asset quality and operating performance. Carige originally planned to complete its capital strengthening by end-2013. The delay in implementing the plan was in part caused by the complete change of the bank's board of directors and the appointment of a new CEO, and in Fitch's opinion, this delay has further increased the execution risk of the plan, which includes significant asset disposals. Fitch believes that the disposal of Carige's two insurance subsidiaries included in its capital plan, which would have simplified the group's structure and removed a drag on the bank's profitability, is unlikely to occur in the short term. The bank has postponed the completion of its capital increase to 1H14. Carige's largest shareholder, a banking foundation, has limited financial flexibility and a substantial capital increase would result in it being diluted. This adds to the complexity of the bank's capital strengthening process and, in Fitch's opinion, increases execution risk. Carige's asset quality has deteriorated sharply and is weak. The group's gross impaired loans/total loans ratio stood at 16.2% at end-9M13, up from 9.5% at end-3M13, and coverage of impaired loans is low at 37%. Carige's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio stood at 6.6% at end-1H13, which Fitch considers weak in light of the high level of unreserved impaired loans. At end-9M13 the amount of unreserved impaired loans was equal to about 187% of end-1H13 FCC. Carige's reported Basel 2.5 core tier 1 ratio at end-September 2013 was low at 5.8%. The bank estimates a pro-forma core Tier 1 ratio of 7.7% at the same date, which includes the gains on the sale of its asset management subsidiary and the lower capital deductions following the conversion of deferred tax assets into tax credits. However, the pro-forma ratio is below the 8% Basel III CET1 ratio set by the European Central Bank as the minimum ratio for its asset quality review. Operating profitability in 9M13 was weak as Carige's commercial banking business barely broke even. RATING SENSITVITIES - VR The RWN on Carige's VR reflects Fitch's opinion that the likelihood of the bank failing to achieve the required capital strengthening has increased. Should the bank not be able to raise the necessary capital in full or in part, the VR would likely be downgraded to reflect the risks to its standalone viability. An upgrade of Carige's VR would require evidence of the bank's turnaround, stronger capitalisation, and improving profitability and asset quality. The disposal of the bank's two insurance subsidiaries would be an indicator of the bank's successful turnaround. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The subordinated notes issued by Carige are notched down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their rating is primarily sensitive to any change in the bank' VR but also to any change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the bank's viability. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'bb'; remains on RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BB'/'B' Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'BB-'; remains on RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1 20121 Milan Secondary Analyst Fabio Ianno Associate Director +44 20 3530 1232 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 