(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Siglabile's (Carige, BB/Negative/B; Viability Rating: b-/RWN) EUR2.921bn mortgage covered bonds (obbligazioni bancarie garantite, OBG) at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. The affirmation follows the annual review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BBB+' rating is based on Carige's Long-term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', an IDR uplift of 0, Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high risk) and the 80% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The Negative Outlook on Carige's IDR drives the Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating. Fitch has revised down the breakeven AP for the 'BBB+' rating to 86% from 87% reflecting its revised assumptions for assessing the credit risk of Italian residential mortgage loans, mainly driven by the increase in the foreclosure frequency adjustment for non-Italian borrowers (see "Fitch Updates Italian Mortgage Assumptions; Limited Rating Impact Expected" and "Criteria Addendum: Italy" dated 5 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The 5.6% 'BBB+' weighted average (WA) loss rate for the portfolio results from the 24.8% WA foreclosure frequency and 77.4% WA recovery rate that Fitch has calculated on the cover pool. As of end-March 2014, the EUR4.9bn cover pool comprised 93.6% residential mortgage loans with the remainder 6.4% of loans granted to Italian small and medium-sized enterprises. The unchanged D-Cap of 1 reflects the weak link assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch believes that a successful sale of the cover assets would be challenging within the extendible maturity of 15 months, which is envisaged in the documentation to make timely payments on the covered bonds. The 80% AP that Fitch relies upon supports a 'BB+' rating on the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis and is adequate to achieve recoveries in excess of 91% should the covered bonds default, supporting a three-notch uplift to 'BBB+', being the PD rating sub-investment grade. Fitch takes into account the AP publicly disclosed by the issuer in its test performance report, because Carige's Short-Term IDR is below 'F2'. The OBG programme benefits from an asset swap with Credit Suisse International (CSI, A/Stable/F1) on 88.8% of the cover pool and liability swaps on a notional which is equal to 98% of the covered bonds. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has taken into account the interest rate mismatches under its stable, increasing and decreasing interest rate scenarios. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Carige's LT IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BB-' or below; or (ii) the D-Cap is reduced to 0; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven level of 86%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. 