April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Romaneasca S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'B-' with a Negative Outlook, Short Term Issuer Default Rating at 'B', Viability Rating at 'b-' and Support Rating at '5'. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

The ratings have been withdrawn as the issuer stopped participating in the rating process and they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.