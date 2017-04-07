(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Agricola's
(Agricola) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-',
Support Rating (SR)
at '3' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'b', following an annual
review. The Rating
Outlook on Agricola's long-term IDR remains Negative. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Agricola's IDR of 'BB-' is above the El Salvador's sovereign
rating, based on
potential support from its parent Bancolombia, S.A.
(Bancolombia; Long-Term IDR
'BBB'/Outlook Negative). However, Agricola's IDR is constrained
by El Salvador's
Country Ceiling. As per Fitch's criteria, the Country Ceiling
captures transfer
and convertibility risks and limits the extent to which support
from foreign
shareholders can be factored into the banks' Long-Term Foreign
Currency (FC)
IDRs.
In Fitch's opinion, Bancolombia's capacity and propensity to
support Agricola
considers that any required support would be manageable relative
to the ability
of the parent to provide it, and the high reputational risks for
the parent in
the event of subsidiary default. Fitch's view factors in the low
cost of
potential support, as Agricola accounts for 6% of group's asset.
In Fitch's
view, a sale of this operation is very hard to conceive given
Agricola's
leadership position in El Salvador and high management
integration.
VIABILITY RATING (VR)
Agricola's significant exposure to the financial health of the
government, the
wider domestic economy and local financial markets gives the
operating
environment a high influence on the bank's performance and
prospects. Further
deterioration in El Salvador's operating environment may impact
the bank's asset
quality, as it deteriorates household and corporate payment
capacity, and its
funding and liquidity profile. Agricola's VR also considers its
adequate asset
quality, good capital position, stable deposits structure and
consistently high
profitability.
Agricola's loan quality metrics stand out in the Salvadorian
Banking system.
Reserves coverage is ample and non-performing loans are low
compared to peers,
buttressed by consistent underwriting standards and sound credit
risk controls.
Low credit costs compared to market averages are also a key
element of the
bank's profitability. In Fitch's view, the consistency of
Agricola's risk
management may help keep asset quality and credit costs at
manageable levels,
despite the challenging environment.
Agricola's profitability is consistently above market average,
despite the
increase in credit costs seen over the past two years. The
bank's low operation
and credit costs compensate for a decreasing margin and limited
income
diversification due to local restrictions on service fees and
commissions. In
Fitch's view, sound profitability allows for important dividends
payments to its
shareholder.
In Fitch's opinion, Agricola's capital position is sound and
consistent with its
rating level and the relative high risk of the operating
environment. While
adequate buffers over the regulatory minimum are still present,
the Fitch Core
Capital ratio and the regulatory ratio have decreased
consistently due to high
dividend pay-out ratio.
Banco Agricola has built a solid funding profile based on a
stable and
relatively low cost deposits base. Agricola's costumer deposits
account for 17%
of the banking system deposits. Liquidity risk is adequately
managed. Most of
Agricola's liquid assets are cash, mandatory liquidity reserves
and deposits
foreign financial institutions, mostly rated 'BBB-' or above.
Total investments
account for 20% of total liquid assets, highly concentrated in
sovereign debt.
SUPPORT RATING (SR)
Agricola's SR of '3' reflects Fitch's assessment of the
probability of support
by its shareholders as moderate. The agency's opinion is based
on the relative
size of the operations in Central America, and on the
significant reputational
risk that default would pose Bancolombia.
AGRICOLA SENIOR TRUST'S LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES
The loan under the Senior Unsecured Loan Agreement ranks pari
passu in right of
payment to all of Agricola's existing and future senior
indebtedness, and is
effectively subordinated to all of our secured indebtedness with
respect to the
value of the assets securing such indebtedness and to all of the
existing and
future liabilities of its subsidiaries. It has thus been
affirmed due to the
affirmation of Agricola's IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY INVERSIONES FINANCIERAS BANCO AGRICOLA
The holding company national ratings are aligned those of its
main subsidiary,
Banco Agricola, as the bank accounts for 99% of total assets and
earnings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Agricola's IDR is capped at El Salvador's Country Ceiling of
'BB-'. The Negative
Rating Outlook implies that a downgrade in El Salvador's country
ceiling will
trigger a similar change in the bank's IDR. In turn, Agricola's
VR is highly
influenced by the operating environment and rated at the
sovereign level. A
downgrade in El Salvador's sovereign rating may trigger a
similar change in the
bank's VR.
Changes in Agricola's and Inversiones Financieras Banco
Agricola, S.A.'s
national ratings, which are relative rankings of
creditworthiness within a
particular jurisdiction, have limited downside potential as
Agricola's IDR is
above the sovereign.
SUPPORT RATINGS
The support rating is sensitive to a change in Bancolombia's
ability or
propensity to provide support to their subsidiaries.
AGRICOLA SENIOR TRUST'S LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES
The rating of Agricola Senior Trust's notes is in line with
Agricola's IDR and
is therefore sensitive to any changes in the latter.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Agricola, S.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support Rating at '3'.
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior unsecured debt long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior secured debt long-term Rating at 'AAA(slv)'.
Agricola Senior Trust
--Loan participation notes at 'BB-'.
Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola, S.A.
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(slv)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 (81) 8399-9150
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516 6619
Committee Chairperson
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Pre-paid expenses
were
re-classified as intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core
Capital.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021924
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001