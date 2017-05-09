(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Agromercantil de
Guatemala's (BAM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'
following a
peer review of Guatemala's largest banks. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. See the
full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BAM - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BAM's IDRs and national ratings reflect Fitch's opinion that the
support from
its ultimate shareholder, Bancolombia ('BBB'/ Outlook Negative)
will be timely
and sufficient if needed. In Fitch's opinion, Bancolombia's
capacity and
propensity to support BAM considers that any required support
would be
manageable relative to the ability of the parent to provide it,
and the high
reputational risks to the parent in the event of subsidiary
default. Fitch's
view factors in the low cost of potential support, as BAM
accounts for 4.7% of
the group's assets.
BAM's standalone creditworthiness, as indicated by its Viability
Rating (VR), is
driven by its company profile based on its moderate franchise in
Guatemala
combined with its consistent and proven business model that
allows the bank to
maintain a stable performance and prospects. The VR also
considers the bank's
pressured capital position, good asset quality, diversified and
stable funding,
as well as its moderate profitability.
BAM's capital position is adequate but has been pressured
recently. The bank's
capital buffers have declined to the lowest point in the last
four years as
credit growth has outpaced internal capital generation. As of
December 2016, the
Fitch Core Capital ratio was 10.9%.
BAM's asset quality is still good despite some moderate
deterioration in 2016.
Loans past due more than 90 days reached 1.8% of gross loans
(2015: 1.4%), the
highest point in the last four years, but still in line with the
bank's current
ratings. The deterioration was mainly from retail loans. Credit
cards were hit
due to temporary regulation changes that disrupted the credit
card portfolio
performance across the system. The deterioration also reflected
the bank's
increased risk appetite given its higher proportion of retail
loans in recent
years, though management expects this deteriorating trend to
improve in the
short term due to the implementation of tighter controls and
underwriting
standards for this segment..
Modest profitability is prevalent in the largest Guatemalan
banks with no
significant retail portfolio. BAM's modest profitability is the
product of a
continuously constrained margin due to competition. The net
interest margin
(NIM) continues to be pressured by the increased funding costs
and heightened
competition, leading to lower profitability.
BAM's funding structure is deposit-based and has a good track
record of
stability. Despite not having a comparable franchise in the
deposit sector
relative to larger banks, BAM's deposits are well diversified,
in Fitch's view.
As of YE16, the 20 largest depositors represented 8.1% of total
deposits,
comparing favorably to local peers. The bank's funding is
complemented by an
ample and diversified number of wholesale sources. The bank has
23 open credit
lines (14 of them in use) from international financial
institutions.
AGROMERCANTIL SENIOR TRUST (AST)
Agromercantil Senior Trust's (AST) rating is in line with BAM's
IDR reflecting
that the senior unsecured obligations rank equally with the
bank's unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
MERCOM - NATIONAL RATINGS
Mercom's national ratings are based on the support it would
receive from its
ultimate shareholder, Bancolombia, if needed. Mercom is an
important subsidiary
for the group in Guatemala given that it operates in
complementary market
segments - enhancing BAM's business model - and reflects a high
degree of
integration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BAM
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BAM's Foreign Currency IDR is capped by Guatemala's country
ceiling. The bank's
Long-Term Local Currency IDR is above the sovereign's Local
Currency IDR and as
such would be sensitive to any sovereign rating action.
Downward risk for the bank's IDRs, national ratings and support
rating is
limited given its parent support but the ratings could be
downgraded if Fitch's
assessment of Bancolombia's ability or willingness to support
its subsidiaries
changes. Currently, there is no upside potential for the bank's
IDRs as these
are above the sovereign's IDRs, which have a Stable Outlook.
The VR could be downgraded if the Fitch Core Capital ratio
consistently falls
below 10%.
AST
Changes in the notes' rating would derive from changes in BAM's
IDR.
MERCOM
A downgrade in Mercom's ratings is contingent on Bancolombia's
ability and
propensity to support its operations if needed.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A.
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support at '3';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(gtm)' ;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Agromercantil Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes at 'BB+'.
Mercom Bank Limited
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(gtm)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ricardo Aguilar
Director
+52 81 8399-9124
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Mario Hernandez
Associate Director
+503 2516-6614
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+ 1 212 908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
