KEY RATING DRIVERS BHD- IDRs, VRs, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATING
BHD viability rating (VR) drives its long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). The
bank's VR reflects its reliable strategy, resilient
profitability, healthy asset
quality, adequate capitalization and low liquidity risk. The
ratings also
consider BHD's weak efficiency ratios and a less diversified
income structure
compared to regional peers. Furthermore, BHD's ratings are
constrained by the
sovereign's ratings. In Fitch's view, an improvement in the
Dominican operating
environment could enhance the bank's financial profile.
Like other banks in Dominican Republic, BHD's profitability
declined slightly as
sizable trading gains and a resilient net interest margin did
not cover higher
operational costs affected by the earning assets tax of 1%.
Nevertheless, the
bank's annualized ROAA reached 2.95% in 2012, comparing
favorably with domestic
peers. Economic deceleration, in part due to the negative
effects of the
recently approved fiscal reform, is a challenge to preserving
the bank's good
financial performance.
In Fitch's view, BHD's business mix, resilient interest margin,
moderate credit
growth and continued efforts to improve efficiency levels, will
underpin the
bank's resilient profitability ratios over the medium term,
based on the
strength of its balance and the management experience.
BHD's loan quality metrics have remained relatively stable and
better than local
market averages, based on the bank's customer knowledge and
enhanced credit risk
tools and policies. Although loan quality metrics slightly
deteriorated in 2012
reflecting the deterioration of the small and medium enterprise
(SME) portfolio,
Fitch expects asset quality ratios to continue comparing
favorably to domestic
peers. In Fitch's opinion, the bank has pursued very
conservative provisioning
policies, allowing it to post consistently ample loan loss
reserve coverage.
BHD's capital ratios remain adequate in light of the bank's risk
profile, based
on sound profitability and moderate cash dividend payouts. In
Fitch's opinion,
the Fitch core capital to risk-weighted assets ratio should
stabilize around
16%, in line with the bank's average level over the past few
years.
Additionally, this ratio is higher than the market average and
comparable with
the median of similarly rated (VR of 'b-/b/b+') international
peers.
Furthermore, Fitch views this level as conservative considering
the bank's
comparably higher loan loss reserve coverage.
Fitch expects BHD to preserve its good liquidity levels shown
over recent years,
backed by a diversified funding base and a liquid investment
portfolio. While
BHD's liquidity profile is sufficient for its market, Fitch
cautions that the
majority of the bank's liquid holdings are in Dominican public
sector
instruments.
BHD is one of the main players in the Dominican banking system.
However, in the
event the bank experiences difficulties, support, although
possible, cannot be
relied on given the Dominican Republic's low credit ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BHD Valores and BHDIB- NATIONAL RATING
BHD Valores and BHDIB ratings reflect the operational and
financial support
provided by BHD and its sole shareholder Centro Financiero BHD
(CFBHD). In
Fitch's view, both entities are core for CFBHD, as they are key
and integral
part of its business and provide some financial products to core
clients.
Furthermore, a clear commercial identification among these
entities with BHD and
CFBHD, and the reputation risk at which they would be exposed in
the case of
eventual troubles at these entities results in a high
probability of direct or
indirect support by BHD and CFBHD, should it be required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BHD
An upgrade of the sovereign's ratings could lead to an upgrade
of BHD's ratings,
if the bank sustains its current strong financial performance
and adequate
capitalization. Deterioration in the bank's capital metrics -
such as Fitch core
capital to risk-weighted assets ratio below 8% - together with
asset quality
deterioration could pressure creditworthiness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BHD VALORES and BHDIB
An upgrade in BHD's ratings could lead to an upgrade of BHD
Valores and BHDIB. A
negative change in the capacity or propensity of CFBHD to
provide support could
pressure creditworthiness.
PROFILE
BHD is the third largest commercial bank in the Dominican
Republic, with a 12.5%
market share of total system assets as of December 2012. BHD is
98% owned by
CFBHD and is its largest subsidiary. Other subsidiaries of CFBHD
are BHD
Valores, a brokerage company with a growing investment banking
business in the
Dominican market; BHDIB, a bank which operates under an
international license in
Panama and offers USD denominated financial services to
Dominicans; and other
minor financial entities. PyME BHD, a bank specializing in small
business loans
in the Dominican Republic, was merged with BHD during 2012.
Considering the aforementioned factors, Fitch has affirmed the
following
ratings:
Banco BHD:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'B'; Stable
Outlook;
--Foreign and local currency short term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
BHD Valores Puesto de Bolsa:
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--Long-term National senior unsecured debt rating at 'AA-(dom)';
--Short-term National senior unsecured debt rating at
'F1+(dom)'.
BHD International Bank (Panama):
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
Following BHD's merger with its related entity Pyme BHD, Fitch
has affirmed and
withdrawn the following ratings:
Banco de Ahorro y Credito PyME BHD:
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)', rating withdrawn;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)', rating withdrawn.
