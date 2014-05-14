(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco BHD
(BHD) and its
related entities' BHD Valores Puesto de Bolsa (BHD Valores) and
BHD
International Bank (Panama) - BHDIB ratings. The Rating Outlooks
are Stable. A
complete list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS BHD- IDRs, VRs, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATING
BHD's Viability Rating (VR), or standalone creditworthiness,
drives its
long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and national ratings. The
bank's ratings
do not consider any support, resulting in a Support Rating of
'5' and a Support
Floor of 'NF'.
The bank's operating environment, asset quality and funding
highly influence its
VR. Additionally, the bank's VR also considers its sound
franchise resilient
profitability, adequate capitalization, reserve cushion, and
improving funding
base. BHD's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's ratings.
BHD's franchise is well-known and strong locally. The bank has
positioned itself
as a highly competitive entity in the corporate business
segment. BHD has also
successfully increased its penetration in the fast growing and
profitable retail
segment, which has widened its deposit base and reduced funding
costs.
BHD improved its sound asset quality and continued to outperform
the Dominican
market average in 2013. Nevertheless, this ratio remained
relatively high
compared with international peers (emerging market commercial
banks with VR of
'b-/b/b+'). Past due loans declined to 1.67% of total loans at
year-end 2013
(YE13) from 2.05% the year before, reflecting a nominal decline
in impaired
loans and increased net charge-offs as well as conservative
credit origination
policies and effective collection efforts.
BHD's financial performance has been consistently strong driven
by high margins,
sizable trading gains, adequate operating expense control and
moderate to low
credit costs. Fitch expects a favorable economic environment to
result in higher
and healthy loan growth. Nevertheless, higher operational costs
and lower
non-operating income related to the merger with Banco Multiple
Leon (BML) could
hinder the bank's profitability in 2014.
Besides sound profitability and retention of about 50% of its
net income, the
bank maintains ample reserve coverage thus creating a strong
capital/reserves
cushion against unexpected losses. Fitch core capital to
risk-weighted assets
ratio increased to 15.86%, slightly higher than the median of
international
peers.
BHD's successful franchise, distribution network, and reputation
have allowed it
to enjoy a well-diversified, stable and low-cost funding base.
The bank's
deposit mix has changed over time as demand deposits increased,
while
institutional funding has reduced its participation.
Following an agreement between Centro Financiero BHD (CFBHD) and
Grupo
Financiero Leon (GFL), the new entity, Centro Financiero BHD
Leon (CFBHDL) will
merge BML and BHD, where the latter will be the surviving
entity. The brand
'Leon' will be integrated to the name of the merged bank 'Banco
BHD Leon'. This
merger is subject to regulatory and other approvals and is
expected to be
completed during the first half of 2014. Fitch expects the
merger to benefit BHD
with larger scale, important operational and financial
synergies, stronger and
more diversified revenue sources, as well as improved operating
efficiency over
the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS BHD VALORES AND BHDIB - NATIONAL RATINGS
BHD Valores and BHDIB ratings reflect the operational and
financial support
provided by BHD and its sole shareholder CFBHDL. In Fitch's
view, both entities
are core for CFBHDL, as they are key and integral part of its
business and
provide some financial products to core clients. Furthermore, a
clear commercial
identification among these entities with BHD and CFBHDL, and the
reputation risk
at which they would be exposed in the case of eventual troubles
at these
entities results in a high probability of direct or indirect
support by BHD and
CFBHDL, should it be required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BHD
An upgrade of the sovereign's ratings could lead to an upgrade
of BHD's ratings,
if the bank sustains its current strong financial performance
and adequate
capitalization. Deterioration in the bank's capital metrics -
such as Fitch core
capital to risk-weighted assets ratio below 8% - together with
asset quality
deterioration and/or a disruptive merger process, could pressure
creditworthiness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BHD VALORES AND BHDIB
An upgrade in BHD's ratings could lead to an upgrade of BHD
Valores and BHDIB. A
negative change in the capacity or propensity of CFBHDL to
provide support could
pressure creditworthiness.
PROFILE
BHD is the third largest commercial bank in the Dominican
Republic, with a 12%
market share of total financial system assets as of December
2013. BHD is 98%
owned by CFBHD and is its largest subsidiary. Other subsidiaries
of CFBHD are
BHD Valores, a brokerage company with a growing investment
banking business in
the Dominican market; BHDIB, a bank which operates under an
international
license in Panama and offers USD denominated financial services
to Dominicans;
and other minor financial entities.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco BHD S.A.:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'B'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
BHD Valores Puesto de Bolsa, S.A.:
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--Short-term National senior unsecured debt rating at
'F1+(dom)'.
BHD International Bank (Panama), S.A:
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52 818 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchdominicana.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Jan. 31,
2014;
--'Securities Firms Criteria', Jan. 31, 2014'.
--'2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
(Dec. 16, 2013)'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Securities Firms Criteria
2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
