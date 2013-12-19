(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Banco BHD's
Viability Rating at 'b' and its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'B' with a Stable
Outlook, following the announcement of an agreement to merge
with Banco Multiple
Leon SA (BML). Fitch has also placed BML's IDRs, support and
national ratings on
Positive Watch. A complete list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
press release.
On Dec. 4, 2013, Centro Financiero BHD, S.A. (CFBHD), owner of
over 98% of Banco
BHD S.A., announced that Grupo Financiero Leon, BML's main
shareholder, has
agreed to an all stock deal to contribute its financial
companies (BML, Valores
Leon and Compania Nacional de Seguridad - CONASE) to CFBHD. As a
result, Grupo
Financiero Leon will become an important shareholder of the
renamed 'Centro
Financiero BHD Leon' in January 2014. While all entities will
initially operate
separately, Banco BHD and BML will merge to create 'Banco BHD
Leon' and their
related companies BHD Valores and Valores Leon will merge to
create 'BHD Leon
Puesto de Bolsa'. The transaction is subject to regulatory and
other approvals
and is expected to be completed during the first half of 2014.
In Fitch's opinion, the merger will benefit the new entity with
larger scale,
important operational and financial synergies, stronger and more
diversified
revenue sources, as well as improved operating efficiency over
the medium-term.
The transaction will also solidify the new entity's position as
the second
largest private sector bank with combined assets of more than
US$4 billion and a
market share of about 20% of the Dominican system assets.
According to Fitch's initial projections the merged bank should
be able to
sustain a Fitch Core Capital of about 14.5%, ROAA of 2.2%,
reserve coverage of
total loans of 4.4% and efficiency levels around 60%, all in
line with Banco
BHD's current financial profile. In addition, the business
models are similar,
as both banks have a strong position in corporate lending and an
increasing
share of retail lending.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BANCO BHD
IDRs, VR, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Fitch affirmed Banco BHD's VR and IDRs, as according to Fitch's
projections,
after the merger with BML, Banco BHD will be able to sustain a
strong balance
sheet and performance, as well as sound solvency metrics.
Banco BHD's VR drives its IDRs and reflects its reliable
strategy, resilient
profitability, healthy asset quality, adequate capitalization
and low liquidity
risk.
BHD is one of the main players in the Dominican banking system.
However, in the
event the bank experiences difficulties, support, although
possible, cannot be
relied upon given the Dominican Republic's weak financial
standing reflected in
its low credit ratings.
BHD VALORES AND BHD INTERNATIONAL BANK (BHDIB) - NATIONAL
RATINGS
BHD Valores ratings reflect the operational and financial
support provided by
BHD and its shareholder CFBHD. In Fitch's view, BHD Valores is
core for CFBHD,
as it is a key and integral part of CFBHD's business and
provides some financial
products to core clients. The ratings of BHDIB are not affected
by this
transaction.
BML - IDRs, VR, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BMLS' IDRs and national ratings have been placed on Rating Watch
Positive as the
pending transaction among the shareholders of Grupo Leon and
CFBHD will allow
BML to be considered a core subsidiary of the renamed Centro
Financiero BHD
Leon, according to Fitch's rating criteria. In Fitch view the
IDR's and National
Ratings for BML will be equalized with those of Banco BHD when
the transaction
is completed.
Despite adequate capitalization and sound liquidity management,
the bank's VR
reflects BML's still weak profitability ratios relative to
similarly rated
international peers (emerging market commercial banks with VR of
'b-', 'b', and
'b+').
Upon conclusion of the merger among shareholders, the source of
support will
change from the state to institutional and the Support Floor
will be withdrawn.
As such, BML support rating, today placed on rating watch
positive, will be
changed to '4' to reflect the expected support to be received
from the renamed
Centro Financiero BHD Leon.
BML's subordinated debt national rating is one notch below the
issuer's national
IDR, given its subordination to all senior creditors. After the
transaction is
completed, BML's subordinated debt rating will be upgraded to
reflect the
expected support from its new shareholder, but will remain
notched down from the
long term national rating of the bank.
VALORES LEON - NATIONAL RATINGS
Valores Leon's ratings reflect the operational and financial
support provided by
BML. In Fitch's view, the entity is core for Grupo Leon, as it
is key and
integral part of its business, and provides some financial
products to core
clients. This will continue to be the case once Valores Leon is
merged with BHD
Valores.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BANCO BHD
An upgrade of the sovereign's ratings could lead to an upgrade
of BHD's ratings,
if the bank sustains its current strong financial performance
and adequate
capitalization. Deterioration in the bank's capital metrics -
such as Fitch core
capital to risk-weighted assets ratio below 8% - together with
asset quality
deterioration and/ or a disruptive merger process, could
pressure
creditworthiness.
BHD VALORES AND BHDIB
An upgrade in BHD's ratings could lead to an upgrade of BHD
Valores and BHDIB. A
negative change in the capacity or propensity of CFBHD to
provide support could
pressure creditworthiness.
BML
The Rating Watch Positive will be resolved shortly after the
Grupo Financiero
Leon's shareholders contribute their shares to CFBHD. BML's IDRs
and national
ratings will be upgraded to the same level as Banco BHD's
ratings and withdrawn
once the actual merge happens.
VALORES LEON
The Rating Watch Positive will be resolved shortly after the
Grupo Financiero
Leon's shareholders contribute their shares to CFBHD. Valores
Leon's national
ratings will be upgraded to the same level as BML's ratings and
withdrawn once
the actual merge happens.
PROFILE
BHD is the third largest commercial bank in the Dominican
Republic, with a 12.2%
market share of total system assets as of September 2013. BHD is
98% owned by
CFBHD and is its largest subsidiary.
BML ranked fifth out of 15 commercial banks in the Dominican
Republic, with a 5%
market share by total assets at September 2013. At the same
date, the Leon
family controlled 85.70% of BML, Darby Probanco Holding L.P. (a
subsidiary of
Darby Overseas Investment Inc.) 11.03%, while the remaining
3.27% was held by
other minor shareholders.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco BHD S.A.:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'B'; Stable
Outlook;
--Foreign and local currency short term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
BHD Valores Puesto de Bolsa SA:
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--Short-term National senior unsecured debt rating at
'F1+(dom)'.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Multiple Leon SA:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR 'B-', Placed on
Rating Watch
Positive;
--Foreign and local currency short term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-';
--Support Rating '5', Placed on Rating Watch Positive;
--Support Floor Rating affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term National rating 'A-(dom)', Placed on Rating Watch
Positive;
--Short-term National Rating 'F2(dom)'; Placed on Rating Watch
Positive;
--Long-term National subordinated debt 'BBB+(dom)', Placed on
Rating Watch
Positive;
Valores Leon S.A:
--Long-term National rating 'A-(dom)', Placed on Rating Watch
Positive;
--Short-term National Rating 'F2(dom)', Placed on Rating Watch
Positive;
--Long-term National senior unsecured debt rating 'A-(dom)',
Placed on Rating
Watch Positive;
