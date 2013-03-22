(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following
rating actions on Banco BMG S.A. (BMG):
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) affirmed at
'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability rating (VR) affirmed at 'b-';
--Support rating affirmed at '4';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'BBB(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F3(bra)';
--Subordinated Debt rating affirmed at 'CCC/RR6'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
CAPITAL ADEQUACY, FUNDING AND PROFITABILITY
The affirmation of BMG's ratings are based on the bank's
improved funding
position following last year's funding agreement with Itau
Unibanco S.A. (Itau;
IDR 'BBB+') and the recent activation of its 30% owned joint
venture with Itau.
The VR reflects the still heavy pressure on its capital base
after the 2011
acquisition of Banco Schahin S.A. (Schahin), and the challenges
to its
profitability that limit BMG's ability to replenish its
deteriorated capital
ratios; the IDR above the VR reflects the support BMG has
received from the FGC.
The ratings also recognize BMG's strong position as a market
leader in its main
product niche - payroll deduction lending, known locally as
'Consignado' - its
improved liquidity position and its satisfactory asset quality.
In July 2012, BMG announced a joint venture agreement with Itau
that resulted in
the creation of Banco Itau BMG Consignado S.A. in which Itau
will have a 70%
stake and BMG a 30% stake. The joint venture's revenues and
expenses will be
divided according to the shareholding. This will result in lower
operating
expenses for BMG which will continue to operate separately but
at a reduced
level. In addition, Itau will be providing to BMG funding of up
to BRL300
million per month for a period of at least five years. The joint
venture has
begun operating earlier this year, and management expects that
it will begin
significantly contributing to BMG's earnings in 2014.
In late November 2012, BMG announced that Mr. Alcides Tapias
would assume the
position of president of BMG's board of directors (replacing Mr.
Flavio
Guimaraes) and that Mr. Antonio Hermann would become the
executive president of
the bank (replacing Mr. Ricardo Guimaraes). These moves and
additional recent
senior management hires further professionalize BMG's senior
management and
bring multiple synergies given their extensive past experience
in the largest
banks in Brazil.
Due primarily to the secured nature of BMG's main lines of
business, asset
quality remains very high, with credits classified in the weaker
categories
between D and H, representing only 4.2% of the total credit
portfolio (which
includes loans sold with recourse) as of Sept. 30, 2012. BMG
continues to
maintain satisfactory levels of concentration. A significant
portion of the
bank's funding is secured, largely by Consignado loans; while
the funding it
receives under its agreement with Itau will gradually lower the
secured portion
of its funding, secured funding will continue to dominate its
funding over at
least the near term. The bank continues to have concentrations
in funding due to
its nature as a wholesale bank, however Fitch is beginning to
see improvements
toward further diversification and the bank continues to show
its ability to
maintain positive gaps in its liquidity levels.
BMG's profitability was greatly affected by the accounting
change that took
effect in January 2012, eliminating the use of accounting rules
that allowed for
the anticipation of revenues arising from portfolio sales. BMG's
profitability
also was strongly affected by higher credit costs, expenses of
goodwill
amortization related to the Schahin acquisition, and other
operating expenses.
The bank has seen improvements in origination during the last
few months and has
reduced certain funding costs. Management expects to release
its fourth quarter
results in the near future and based on those, and the improved
origination
levels expects to see further improvements during 2013 as it
returns to
stronger levels of profitability. Fitch Ratings believes that
more
significantly robust results should occur only in 2014.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, the Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) was
only 3.2% despite
the regulatory capital ratio being 12.8% and Tier I regulatory
capital being
8.9% (both ratios deteriorated from those at FYE 2011; Fitch
expects the
rebuilding of FCC to be gradual, given the current heavy weight
of goodwill and
modest near term outlook for profitability . Following Fitch's
methodology,
BMG's capital is adjusted downward primarily to offset the
significant goodwill
resulting in a Fitch Core Capital Ratio that allow the agency to
compare the
quality of a financial institution's capital to those of its
local and
international peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
An upgrade of the bank's IDR is limited in the short term. To
consider an
upgrade of the VR, Fitch would expect to see a relevant
improvement in Fitch's
FFC ratio to closer to 6%, while maintaining good asset quality
and the
improving trends in funding. Although unlikely in Fitch's view,
any further
deterioration of BMG's Fitch Core Capital ratio or negative
change in the
funding agreement with its joint venture partner that impairs
its funding mix
could lead towards a reduction on the bank's ratings.
Headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Banco BMG S.A. is a midsized
wholesale bank,
which is a market leader paycheck deductible loans. The bank is
privately owned
by Mr. Flavio Pentagna Guimaraes and his family.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Luiz Vieira
Associate Director
+55-11-4503-2617
Committee Chairperson
Peter Shaw
Managing Director
+1-212 908-0739
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de
Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
