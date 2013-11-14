(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banco
Cooperativo Espanol, S.A.'s (BCE) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb', Short-term IDR at 'F3',
Support Rating at
'3' and Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'. The Outlook has been
revised to Stable
from Negative. BCE's state-guaranteed debt has been affirmed at
'BBB'
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects Fitch's belief
that the
counterparties to which BCE is exposed to are unlikely to
deteriorate
significantly further. This is partly explained by Spain's exit
from recession,
which was a driver for the revision of the sovereign Outlook to
Stable on 1
November 2013 (see 'Fitch Revises Spain's Outlook to Stable;
Affirms at 'BBB' at
www.fitchratings.com). It also assumes that BCE's role within
the Asociacion
Espanola de Cajas Rurales (AECR; the Spanish rural cooperatives
association)
group will remain important. At end-1H13, AECR consisted of 41
members, with
aggregate equity of EUR4.1bn for whom BCE performs certain
central treasury
functions.
The IDR is driven by the VR, which reflects BCE's fairly low
risk profile, as
the credit risk of the aggregated AECR member banks remains
satisfactory despite
weakening since the crisis. BCE's management remains sound, its
liquidity is
adequate and its profitability is stable, albeit low. Fitch
notes that BCE is
highly leveraged, with low tangible equity to tangible assets
(1.3% at
end-1H13), which it will likely need to decrease with the
implementation of CRD
IV. This could partly be achieved as its state-guaranteed debt
matures and ECB
access declines. However, given the low risk nature of its
assets, capital
ratios remain reasonable on a risk-weighted basis, with a Fitch
core capital
ratio of 15.8% at end 1H13.
BCE acts as an intermediary in most of its activities, which are
conducted on
behalf of the association's banks. BCE's main activity is to
manage liquidity
for AECR banks, including issuing state-guaranteed debt and
accessing ECB
funding on their behalf. This has grown in importance since
2009. Intermediary
activities are largely secured or guaranteed by associated
members. There is a
risk that when the ECB facilities are repaid, the AECR member
banks'
profitability may suffer as these are currently used to boost
margins.
BCE's activities have continued to grow in the past six months,
mainly on the
back of increased liquidity volumes of AECR member banks
(reaching EUR8.2bn at
end-3Q13 from EUR4.8bn at end-2012) and further access to the
ECB (up by
EUR1bn). Liquidity is largely invested in public sector bonds
and, to a lesser
extent, in securities issued by financial institutions.
Balance sheet growth together with a slightly wider net interest
margin and flat
overheads led to an increase in BCE's profitability in 1H13
(+50% yoy) and a
temporary reduction in its cost/income ratio (22%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Long-term IDR is sensitive to changes in BCE's VR.
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely in the short term and as long
as the Spanish
sovereign rating is 'BBB', as this rating caps that of BCE. In
the longer term,
upward rating potential could arise from an improvement in the
aggregated
financial profile of the AECR member banks; improved leverage;
and continued
strong relationships with AECR banks; while maintaining a strong
control over
its own risks. An upgrade would only be possible if Spain's
sovereign rating was
upgraded.
Conversely, should BCE's role within the AECR group diminish
considerably,
counterparty risk continue to deteriorate or its own activities
increase, its VR
could be downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR AND SRF
BCE's SR and SRF reflect a moderate likelihood of support
because of the small
size of the cooperative banking system in Spain. However, Fitch
also considers
the instrumental role that BCE plays for the aggregated AECR
member banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the sovereign's
ability to
provide timely support, which is expressed by Spain's IDR. The
SR and SRF may
also be affected by changes in the agency's assumptions around
the propensity of
support, in light of the weakening of legal, regulatory,
political and economic
dynamics about potential future sovereign support for senior
creditors of banks
across jurisdictions, as indicated in "The Evolving Dynamics of
Support for
Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", both dated 11
September 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
