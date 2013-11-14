(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Cooperativo Espanol, S.A.'s (BCE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb', Short-term IDR at 'F3', Support Rating at '3' and Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. BCE's state-guaranteed debt has been affirmed at 'BBB' KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects Fitch's belief that the counterparties to which BCE is exposed to are unlikely to deteriorate significantly further. This is partly explained by Spain's exit from recession, which was a driver for the revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable on 1 November 2013 (see 'Fitch Revises Spain's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB' at www.fitchratings.com). It also assumes that BCE's role within the Asociacion Espanola de Cajas Rurales (AECR; the Spanish rural cooperatives association) group will remain important. At end-1H13, AECR consisted of 41 members, with aggregate equity of EUR4.1bn for whom BCE performs certain central treasury functions. The IDR is driven by the VR, which reflects BCE's fairly low risk profile, as the credit risk of the aggregated AECR member banks remains satisfactory despite weakening since the crisis. BCE's management remains sound, its liquidity is adequate and its profitability is stable, albeit low. Fitch notes that BCE is highly leveraged, with low tangible equity to tangible assets (1.3% at end-1H13), which it will likely need to decrease with the implementation of CRD IV. This could partly be achieved as its state-guaranteed debt matures and ECB access declines. However, given the low risk nature of its assets, capital ratios remain reasonable on a risk-weighted basis, with a Fitch core capital ratio of 15.8% at end 1H13. BCE acts as an intermediary in most of its activities, which are conducted on behalf of the association's banks. BCE's main activity is to manage liquidity for AECR banks, including issuing state-guaranteed debt and accessing ECB funding on their behalf. This has grown in importance since 2009. Intermediary activities are largely secured or guaranteed by associated members. There is a risk that when the ECB facilities are repaid, the AECR member banks' profitability may suffer as these are currently used to boost margins. BCE's activities have continued to grow in the past six months, mainly on the back of increased liquidity volumes of AECR member banks (reaching EUR8.2bn at end-3Q13 from EUR4.8bn at end-2012) and further access to the ECB (up by EUR1bn). Liquidity is largely invested in public sector bonds and, to a lesser extent, in securities issued by financial institutions. Balance sheet growth together with a slightly wider net interest margin and flat overheads led to an increase in BCE's profitability in 1H13 (+50% yoy) and a temporary reduction in its cost/income ratio (22%). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Long-term IDR is sensitive to changes in BCE's VR. An upgrade of the VR is unlikely in the short term and as long as the Spanish sovereign rating is 'BBB', as this rating caps that of BCE. In the longer term, upward rating potential could arise from an improvement in the aggregated financial profile of the AECR member banks; improved leverage; and continued strong relationships with AECR banks; while maintaining a strong control over its own risks. An upgrade would only be possible if Spain's sovereign rating was upgraded. Conversely, should BCE's role within the AECR group diminish considerably, counterparty risk continue to deteriorate or its own activities increase, its VR could be downgraded. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR AND SRF BCE's SR and SRF reflect a moderate likelihood of support because of the small size of the cooperative banking system in Spain. However, Fitch also considers the instrumental role that BCE plays for the aggregated AECR member banks. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the sovereign's ability to provide timely support, which is expressed by Spain's IDR. 