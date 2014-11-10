(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Cooperativo Espanol, S.A.'s (BCE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb', Short-term IDR at 'F3', Support Rating at '3' and Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. BCE's state-guaranteed debt has been affirmed at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The IDR is driven by the bank's standalone strength as reflected in its VR. BCE acts as an intermediary in most of its activities, conducted on behalf of the association's banks. These are largely secured or guaranteed, while BCE's own risk is limited and largely linked to Spanish sovereign debt. All these contribute to BCE's fairly low risk profile. BCE's risk management remains sound, its liquidity is adequate and its profitability is stable, albeit low. The bank is, however, highly leveraged, with low tangible equity-to-tangible assets (2% at end-1H14), which management intends to improve. However, given the low-risk nature of its assets, capital ratios remain adequate on a risk-weighted basis, with a Fitch core capital ratio at 19%. BCE has a special role as a service provider to the Spanish rural cooperatives sector, and the structure and size of its balance sheet are highly dependent on the liquidity and financing needs of the Asociacion Espanola de Cajas Rurales (AECR) banks. Fitch believes that BCE's role within the AECR group will remain important. At end-1H14, AECR consisted of 41 members, with an aggregate equity of EUR4.6bn. While lower funding needs of AECR members led to a significant decline of BCE's balance sheet of 18% in 1H14, the bank's main activity of liquidity management grew in 2014. Liquidity is largely invested in public sector bonds and, to a lesser extent, in securities issued by financial institutions. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Long-term IDR is sensitive to changes in BCE's VR. Downward rating pressure would arise should BCE's role within the AECR group diminish, leading to lower business volumes and unstable funding, or if counterparty risk or BCE's own activities increase substantially. Upward rating potential would arise from continued strong relationships with AECR banks, supporting earnings, and an improvement of the aggregated financial profile of AECR member banks. A reduction of the bank's balance sheet, particularly from activities not covered by the treasury agreement and keeping own risks limited will reduce leverage and may also provide upside potential. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR and SRF BCE's SR and SRF reflect a moderate likelihood of government support because of the small size of the cooperative banking system in Spain. However, Fitch also considers the instrumental role that BCE plays for the aggregated AECR member banks. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the sovereign's ability to provide timely support, which is expressed by Spain's sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable). The SR and SRF may also be affected by changes in the agency's assumptions around the propensity of support, in light of the weakening of legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics about potential future sovereign support for senior creditors of banks across jurisdictions, as indicated in "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", both dated 11 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. 