(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banco
Cooperativo Espanol, S.A.'s (BCE) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb', Short-term IDR at 'F3',
Support Rating at
'3' and Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
BCE's
state-guaranteed debt has been affirmed at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDR is driven by the bank's standalone strength as reflected
in its VR. BCE
acts as an intermediary in most of its activities, conducted on
behalf of the
association's banks. These are largely secured or guaranteed,
while BCE's own
risk is limited and largely linked to Spanish sovereign debt.
All these
contribute to BCE's fairly low risk profile.
BCE's risk management remains sound, its liquidity is adequate
and its
profitability is stable, albeit low. The bank is, however,
highly leveraged,
with low tangible equity-to-tangible assets (2% at end-1H14),
which management
intends to improve. However, given the low-risk nature of its
assets, capital
ratios remain adequate on a risk-weighted basis, with a Fitch
core capital ratio
at 19%.
BCE has a special role as a service provider to the Spanish
rural cooperatives
sector, and the structure and size of its balance sheet are
highly dependent on
the liquidity and financing needs of the Asociacion Espanola de
Cajas Rurales
(AECR) banks. Fitch believes that BCE's role within the AECR
group will remain
important. At end-1H14, AECR consisted of 41 members, with an
aggregate equity
of EUR4.6bn.
While lower funding needs of AECR members led to a significant
decline of BCE's
balance sheet of 18% in 1H14, the bank's main activity of
liquidity management
grew in 2014. Liquidity is largely invested in public sector
bonds and, to a
lesser extent, in securities issued by financial institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Long-term IDR is sensitive to changes in BCE's VR.
Downward rating pressure would arise should BCE's role within
the AECR group
diminish, leading to lower business volumes and unstable
funding, or if
counterparty risk or BCE's own activities increase
substantially.
Upward rating potential would arise from continued strong
relationships with
AECR banks, supporting earnings, and an improvement of the
aggregated financial
profile of AECR member banks. A reduction of the bank's balance
sheet,
particularly from activities not covered by the treasury
agreement and keeping
own risks limited will reduce leverage and may also provide
upside potential.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR and SRF
BCE's SR and SRF reflect a moderate likelihood of government
support because of
the small size of the cooperative banking system in Spain.
However, Fitch also
considers the instrumental role that BCE plays for the
aggregated AECR member
banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the sovereign's
ability to
provide timely support, which is expressed by Spain's sovereign
rating
(BBB+/Stable). The SR and SRF may also be affected by changes in
the agency's
assumptions around the propensity of support, in light of the
weakening of
legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics about
potential future
sovereign support for senior creditors of banks across
jurisdictions, as
indicated in "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and
"Bank Support:
Likely Rating Paths", both dated 11 September 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014l, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
