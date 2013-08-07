(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following national ratings of Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A. (BCAB): --National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS BCAB's national ratings are based on the support and linked to the ratings of its parent, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB; long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating 'A'/Outlook Stable). In turn, CACIB's ratings are based on an extremely high probability of support from its parent, Credit Agricole (CA; foreign currency IDR 'A'/Outlook Stable), and ultimately of the French state, if needed. Fitch considers BCAB as a strategically important subsidiary of CACIB, due to the high level of operational and managerial integration and strong synergies between the two banks, their common branding, and the relatively low cost of potential support. BCAB focuses on lending segments where CACIB has a long track record and expertise, such as agriculture and soft commodities, and targets both large Brazilian corporates and its parent's international clients operating in Brazil. At year-end 2012, gross loans (including guarantees) remained largely flat (BRL852 million), but credit risk exposure increased via holdings in asset-backed securities (FIDCs) and interbank deposit applications. Despite high credit concentration, asset quality remained excellent (no loans were classified between 'C-H' of the central bank's scale, similar to 2011 and 2010). BCAB intends to expand its local credit exposure significantly over the next 2-3 years. The reduction in profitability ratios as at year-end 2012 was due to lower net interest margin. BCAB's earnings should improve in tandem with expected credit expansion. The proportion of funding from CACIB has fallen to approximately 30% of total at year-end 2012 (60% in 2011), in line with BCAB's strategy to diversify funding. In 2012 and the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13), BCAB's non-parental funding expanded significantly through deposits, securities linked to agricultural loans (LCAs), and an issuance of financial bills (LFs). BCAB's liquidity and capitalization remains high (Fitch core capital ratio was 22.45% in 2012). Fitch believes that BCAB will be able to achieve its growth targets without any need for capital injections in the next few years. RATING SENSITIVITIES A multi-notch downgrade of CACIB and/or a change in its propensity to provide support to its subsidiary could lead to a negative rating action on BCAB's national ratings. Contacts: Primary Analyst Esin Celasun Associate Director +55 21 4503 2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil Secondary Analyst Eduardo Ribas Associate Director +55 11 4504 2213 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0364 Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21 4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- National Ratings Criteria (Jan. 19, 2011); -- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012); -- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug. 15, 2012); -- Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks (July 2013); -- Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks' Related Entities (July 2013); -- Ratings of Brazilian Subsidiaries of French Banks Not Affected by Downgrade of Parents' IDRs (July 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: National Ratings Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.