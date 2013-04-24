(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed Banco
Davivienda Salvadoreno's (Davivienda Sal) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating at
'BB+'. The rating outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
Davivienda Sal's
and Inversiones Financieras Davivienda's National Ratings. A
full list of rating
actions is at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, National and senior debt ratings reflect the potential
support it
would receive from its shareholder, the Colombian Banco
Davivienda, S.A.
(Davivienda, BBB-/Stable), should it be required.
Fitch views Inversiones Financieras Davivienda and Davivienda
Sal as
strategically important for its Colombian shareholder, according
to Fitch's
criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'. Such
classification is
based on Fitch's view on the role of the Salvadoran subsidiaries
to foster the
expansion and diversification of Davivienda in Central America,
under a shared
franchise and commercial name. The classification of the
Salvadoran subsidiaries
as strategically important also reflects Fitch's expectation
that these
operations will provide a recurring and meaningful share of the
consolidated
revenues over the medium term. However, their current
contribution is still
limited. In Fitch's opinion, the achieved degree of integration
should increase
as the new shareholder enhances its influence over the Central
American
operations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The bank's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its domestic franchise
and relevant
market share, while also factoring in strong capital position
and liquidity.
Weaknesses include asset quality, sluggish credit growth and
reserves coverage
below peers' average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no
substantial changes in
Davivienda Sal's key rating drivers. However, the IDRs,
National and senior
debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's opinion on the
parent's
capacity and/or propensity to support its subsidiaries. They
could be upgraded
if Daviviendas's IDRs are upgraded.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change in Davivienda Sal's
capital position,
franchise and competitive position. The VR could be pressured
downward by
material deterioration in capital ratios (Fitch Core Capital
<14%) and/or its
franchise and competitive position. In turn, the bank's VR has
limited upside
potential; nevertheless, significant improvements on
profitability, that reflect
a greater control of operating costs and asset quality, could
potentially result
in an upgrade.
Fitch affirmed Davivienda Sal's rating as follows:
-Long-Term IDR at 'BB+', Rating Outlook Stable;
-Short-Term IDR at 'B';
-Viability Rating at 'bb';
-Support at 3.
National Ratings
-Long-Term at 'AA+(slv)', Rating Outlook Stable;
-Short-Term at 'F1+(slv)';
-Long-Term Senior Secured Debt at 'AAA(slv)';
-Long-Term Senior Unsecured Debt at 'AA+(slv)';
-Short-Term Senior Secured Debt at 'F1+(slv)';
-Short-Term Senior Unsecured Debt at 'F1+(slv)'.
Fitch affirmed Inversiones Financieras Davivienda's National
Ratings as follows:
--Long-Term at 'AA+(slv)', Rating Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term at 'F1+(slv)'.
