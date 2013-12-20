(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
de Costa Rica's
(BCR) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bb+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR AND
NATIONAL RATINGS
The bank's IDRs, senior debt ratings, support rating, support
rating floor, and
national ratings are driven by the potential support of the
Costa Rican
government (rated 'BB+', Stable Outlook), as stated in the
National Banking
System Law. According to this law, all state-owned banks have
the guarantee and
full collaboration of the state. The explicit guarantee is
reflected in BCR's
support rating of '3' and allows BCR's long-term IDR and senior
debt ratings to
be equalized with the sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Stable Outlook reflects that Fitch does not anticipate
changes in the bank's
ratings in the medium term. However, the bank's IDRs and senior
debt rating are
sensitive to changes in the Costa Rica sovereign rating and to
changes in the
bank's VR. An upgrade in the bank's IDRs would reflect positive
sovereign rating
actions for Costa Rica. A sustainable improvement in BCR's
stand-alone risk
profile could also lead to an upgrade in the bank's VR and thus
in its IDRs -
yet this is an unlikely scenario. In turn, a downgrade in the
bank's IDR would
reflect a negative rating action on both Costa Rica's sovereign
rating and the
bank's standalone financial profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The bank's VR balances the bank's strong franchise and adequate
capital position
with its modest profitability and adequate asset quality.
Customers' perception
of the sovereign guarantee, combined with BCR's extensive branch
network and
ample deposit base, place the bank as one of the strongest
competitors in the
Costa Rican banking system.
BCR's capital generation remains sufficient to sustain asset
growth and to
maintain adequate capital ratios. In Fitch's opinion, the bank's
capital ratios
are likely to remain in line with similarly rated international
peers, despite
the recent regulatory changes regarding risk weighted asset
calculations.
As a corporate-oriented state-owned bank, BCR maintains a modest
net interest
margin (NIM), comparatively lower than those of its
international peers. The
bank's lower margins were pressured further in 2013 by the
decreasing trend in
the reference interest rate and by the loan growth restriction
imposed by the
central bank. Fitch's performance outlook for BCR in 2014
contemplates higher
loan growth across as well as adjustments in the funding costs
that will allow
for a wider NIM. As a result profitability will improve but it
is likely to
remain modest and below international peer's.
In Fitch's opinion, BCR's loan portfolio is well diversified
with a moderate
exposure to exchange rate risk. The bank's past due
loans-to-total loans ratio
remains below the 'bb+' VR rating category median, although with
a negative
trend since 2012, and reserve coverage is low compared to the
'bb+' rating
category median and unlikely to increase under the current
regulatory
guidelines.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Given BCR's current financial profile, the potential for an
upgrade of the
bank's VR in the medium term is limited. In turn, material
deterioration in
efficiency or asset quality that places the bank's capital
ratios below its
peers' median might trigger a downgrade in BCR's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -NATIONAL RATINGS
An upgrade in BCR's national ratings would reflect a
strengthening of the
sovereign creditworthiness relative to other issuers in Costa
Rica. In turn,
though not in Fitch's baseline scenarios, a downgrade in BCR's
national rating
would reflect a weakening of its financial profile combined with
a negative
rating action on the sovereign actions for Costa Rica, and an
upgrade in the
national rating may also come from a strengthening of the bank
financial
profile.
Fitch has affirmed BCR's ratings as follows:
International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'BB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'.
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'.
