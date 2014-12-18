(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
de Costa Rica's
(BCR) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and short term IDR at
'B'. Fitch also
affirms BCRs Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. In addition, the
bank's national
ratings were also affirmed. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The bank's IDRs, senior debt ratings, and national ratings are
driven by the
potential support of the Costa Rican government (rated 'BB+';
Stable Outlook by
Fitch), as stated in the National Banking System Law. According
to this law, all
state-owned banks have the guarantee and full collaboration of
the state. The
explicit guarantee allows BCR's long-term IDR, senior debt
ratings and outlooks
to be aligned with the sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Changes in Costa Rica's sovereign rating may trigger changes in
the bank's
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS-VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR reflects its strong franchise, ample and
diversified deposits,
adequate loss absorption capacity -reflected in acceptable
capital position and
modest reserves coverage for non-performing loans, manageable
asset quality and
modest profitability.
BCR's franchise is strengthened the sovereign explicit guarantee
for the bank's
liabilities, its extensive branch network and ample deposit
base. BCR is one of
the strongest competitors in the Costa Rican banking system,
with the second
largest market share of loans and deposits. Through its
subsidiaries, the bank
is able to further diversify non-interest income and to extend
its business
outside of Costa Rica.
BCR benefits from diversified and stable base deposits. In 2012
was complemented
by subordinated debt and a longer term international issuance.
In Fitch's view,
these changes improved the bank's assets and liabilities
management and
contributed to reducing mismatches in foreign currency. At the
same time,
liquidity coverage is adequate and the investments portfolio is
actively managed
to maintain adequate liquidity support for public deposits and
to comply with
regulatory capital requirements.
Loan quality deterioration is manageable and similar to 'BB+'
rated peers.
Non-performing loans increased to 2.0% of total loans as of
September 2014 and
reserves coverage decreased to 74% of non-performing loans.
Reserves coverage is
expected to increase over the next 48 months as a new regulatory
requirement
established mandatory loan loss provisions for low risk credits.
BCR maintained adequate capital metrics, although with a
negative trend.
BCR's Fitch Core Capital ratio is in line with its international
peers' average
at 14.8%; however, the bank holds limited buffer above
regulatory capital ratios
minimums of 10%. In Fitch's opinion, the USD10 million
subordinated debt
agreements helps maintain capital metrics and future growth.
Consistent with BCR state owned nature, profitability is modest
and below the
Costa Rican banking system average. Operating profits are
constrained by a
narrow margin, high operating expenses and narrow income
diversification.
Profitability prospects are sensitive to changes in market and
economic
conditions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -VR
Upgrades in the bank's VR are unlikely in the foreseeable
future, given its
strong relation to the government in both sides of the balance
sheet.
A downgrade of the Costa Rican sovereign rating will trigger
downgrades in the
Bank's VR and IDR. A deterioration in capital generation
capacity that drives a
material reduction in the core capital metrics might also
trigger a downgrade in
BCR's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCR's support rating (SR) of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion that
there is a
moderate probability of support from the state. In Fitch's
opinion, the bank has
a clear policy roll and the explicit support of the state.
Support probability
is limited by the sovereign rating. The bank's Support Rating
Floor (SRF) is
equalized to the sovereign rating, given the explicit guarantee
from the
government towards the bank and its systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCR's support SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in the
sovereign rating.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'BB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'.
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'.
