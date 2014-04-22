(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
Credito del Peru
S.A.'s (BCP) viability (VR) and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'bbb+' and
'BBB+', respectively. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
BCP's, VR IDR and senior debt ratings are driven by its leading
franchise;
consistent, sound performance; diversified balance sheet and
revenues; strong
asset quality; adequate capital and reserve cushions; broad, low
cost deposit
base; positive operating and regulatory environment; ample
liquidity; and
moderate efficiency.
BCP has long had the country's largest branch/ ATM network and
customer base.
Boasting a dominant franchise, BCP offers a wide array of
banking products and
has achieved leading market shares in almost all segments.
BCP shows a strong and consistent performance based on strong
earnings
generation, adequate cost control and adroit risk management.
BCP's strong
profitability reflects the bank's positive environment, strong
franchise, and
focused management.
BCP is well diversified on both sides of the balance sheet and
has a stable,
recurrent, diversified revenue stream proper of a leading
domestic commercial
bank. Future expansion into retail lending, as well as the
integration of
Mibanco, should further diversify revenues and balance sheet.
Asset quality remains very strong in spite of a slight increase
in past-due
loans (PDLs) this reflects its well-diversified portfolio, sound
risk
management, and proactive remedial action, as well as the
positive economic
background.
BCP's core capital continues to compare well with that of its
peers. Sustained
profitability and earnings retention underpin BCP's capital
which should be
viewed in the light of its ample reserve coverage, sound
profitability, and
robust asset quality.
The bank's franchise and strong perception as a safe haven have
allowed it to
build, maintain, and grow a wide and low-cost deposit base. This
is one of the
bank's key strengths as it provides stability to its balance
sheet and underpins
its margins.
Peru's economy shows strong growth momentum based on sound macro
fundamentals.
In addition, a proactive regulator, eager to take the lead and
apply pre-emptive
remedies, has created a strong regulatory environment.
BCP has a quite liquid balance sheet and robust asset and
liability management
processes. In addition, the bank has ample access to local and
international
capital markets which it taps regularly to fund growth and
manage its
liabilities.
Given its sizable network and relatively low-risk (i.e. moderate
margin) loan
portfolio, BCP's efficiency lags behind its peers. Growth weighs
on operating
expenses but should, over time, contribute to improve efficiency
by deepening
customer penetration and cross-selling.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the bank's
strong balance sheet
and performance are resilient to eventual downturns and even
though some credit
metrics may see a slight deterioration, they are likely to
remain compatible
with its current rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCP's 30% market share in deposits and its outsize presence in
all business
segments make it a crucial part of Peru's financial sector.
Support from the
government should be forthcoming in case of need; Peru's ability
to provide such
support is reflect in its Sovereign Rating ('BBB+/A-') and
underpins BCP's
Support and Support Rating Floor ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BCP's subordinated bonds are plain vanilla and lack the features
that would earn
them equity credit following Fitch's criteria. In Fitch's
opinion, their
probability of non-performance is equivalent to that of BCP's
senior bonds but,
they would entail a higher loss in case of default due to their
subordinated
nature. Hence, they are rated only one notch below the bank's
VR.
BCP's junior subordinated bonds, rated five notches below the
bank's VR, have
very strong equity-like features including the non-cumulative
deferral of the
coupons and a deeper subordination. This notching reflects the
incremental
non-performance risk relative to that captured by the VR and the
loss severity
(two notches) given its deeper subordination.
BCP EMISIONES LATAM 1
BCP Emisiones Latam 1 (BCPEL1) is a special purpose vehicle
incorporated in
Chile with the sole purpose of issuing local bonds guaranteed by
promissory
notes from BCP. Hence, BCPEL1's bond ratings are tied to BCP's
VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Sustained Financial Strength: BCP's VR and IDRs are highly
correlated with the
strength of the Peruvian economy; should the economic
environment continue to
improve, as is reflected in its sovereign ratings, and the bank
maintain a
consistent performance and its structural strengths, BCP's
ratings could be
upgraded.
Significantly Weaker Performance: Though not Fitch's base case,
BCP's VR and
IDRs could suffer if operating environment deterioration
materially affects the
bank's asset quality and performance to levels worse than the
market average,
and leads to an erosion of the bank's reserve and capital
cushions (FCC below
10% and or Operating ROAA below 1%).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCP's SR and SRF could be affected if Fitch changes its view of
Peru's ability
or willingness to support the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The Subordinated and Junior Subordinated debt ratings would move
in line with
BCP's VR.
BCP EMISIONES LATAM 1
BCPEL1's bond ratings would move in line with BCP's VR.
Fitch affirms BCP's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating '2';
--Support floor at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Junior subordinated debt at 'BB-'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following rating for BCP
Emisiones Latam 1
S.A.:
--Senior unsecured notes at 'AA(cl)'.
