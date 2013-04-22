(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BCP's VR and IDR reflect its dominant franchise, diversified
balance sheet and
revenues, consistent, strong performance, robust asset quality,
ample capital
and reserves cushion, ample deposit and funding base, as well as
its positive
economic and regulatory environment and adequate liquidity.
Fitch's view of
BCP's creditworthiness is tempered by its moderate efficiency
and heightened
competition.
The Support rating and Support Floor rating reflect the high
probability of
support from the government given BCP's outsized market share
and systemic
importance. Peru's ability to provide such support is reflected
in its sovereign
rating ('BBB'/'BBB+', Outlook Stable).
BCP has long been the largest bank in Peru and boasts a dominant
franchise with
leading market shares in almost all segments. A truly universal
bank, BCP has
the largest branch network throughout the country, a wide array
of banking
products and the country's largest customer base.
Little concentration on both sides of the balance sheet, a
strong presence in
all segments and a growing product offering allows the bank to
minimize risks
and diversify its revenue streams. This should be further
deepened by its
expansion into new businesses, segments and markets.
BCP shows a strong and consistent performance based on a good
earnings
generation capacity coupled with adequate cost control and
adroit risk
management that minimizes loan loss provisions pressure.
Profitability is strong
and reflects the bank's positive environment, sound positioning
and focused
management.
BCP achieved and sustained a robust asset quality thanks to its
well-diversified
portfolio, sound risk management and proactive remedial action.
In addition, the
positive economic background and continuous growth, contribute
to BCP's strong
30-day Past Due Loans (PDL) ratios which stood at 1.78% at YE
2012.
BCP's core capital compares very well with that of its peers and
has grown
consistently thanks to earnings retention. In addition, capital
should be viewed
in the light of its ample reserve coverage, sound profitability
and robust asset
quality.
BCP's franchise and strong perception as a safe haven have
allowed the bank to
build, maintain and grow a wide and low-cost deposit base. This
is one of the
bank's key strengths as it provides stability to its balance
sheet and underpins
its margins.
Peru's economy shows strong growth momentum based on sound macro
fundamentals.
In addition, a proactive regulator, eager to take the lead and
apply pre-emptive
remedies, has created a strong regulatory environment.
BCP has a quite liquid balance sheet and robust asset and
liability management
processes. In addition, the bank has ample access to local and
international
capital markets which it taps regularly to fund growth and
manage its
liabilities.
Given its sizeable network and relatively low-risk (i.e.
moderate margin) loan
portfolio, BCP is not the most efficient among its peers. Sound
growth weighs on
operating expenses but should, over time, contribute to improve
efficiency by
deepening its customer penetration and improving cross-selling.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BCP's VR and IDRs are highly correlated with the strength of the
Peruvian
economy; should the economic environment continue to improve, as
is reflected in
its sovereign ratings, and the bank maintain a consistent
performance and its
structural strengths, BCP's ratings could be upgraded.
Though not Fitch's base case, BCP's VR and IDRs could suffer if
operating
environment deterioration materially affects the bank's asset
quality and
performance, and leads to an erosion of the bank's reserve and
capital cushions.
The Support Rating floor would move in line with Peru's
Sovereign ratings, which
are currently deemed stable by Fitch. For further information on
Peru's
sovereign ratings sensitivities, please go to fitchratings.com.
Fitch affirms BCP's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating '2';
--Support floor at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Junior subordinated debt at 'BB-'.
In addition, the following rating for BCP Emisiones Latam 1 S.A.
is affirmed:
--Senior unsecured notes at 'AA(cl)'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
