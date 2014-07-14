(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Peru's
Banco de la Nacion's
(BN) support-driven foreign currency long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+,' local currency long-term IDR at 'A-', foreign currency
short-term IDR at
'F2' and its Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+'. In addition, Fitch
has upgraded
Banco de la Nacion's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+.'
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The VR has been upgraded in light of Banco de la Nacion's strong
and stable
profitability, underpinned by ample margins, as well as its
exceptional asset
quality, high levels of liquidity and access to stable, low cost
funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SRF and VR
The bank's IDRs, reflect the potential support from Banco de la
Nacion's
shareholder, the Republic of Peru ('BBB+/A-'/Outlook Stable).
Banco de la Nacion
is an autonomous government agency and in Fitch's opinion, forms
an integral
part of the government's operations.
It performs basic government functions (collections and
payments), acts as the
government's financial agent, finances key government activities
(e.g. defence
procurement and infrastructure), and maintains the country's
most extensive
branch network through which it provides financial services in
remote areas
where private banks are not present. Therefore, support from the
government
should be forthcoming, if needed. By the same token, Banco de la
Nacion's
support rating and support rating floor, indicate the direct
link between the
entity's creditworthiness and that of its shareholder, the
Republic of Peru.
The bank's VR has been upgraded in light of the positive
operating environment,
the bank's healthy asset quality, its stable profitability and
adequate capital
base. BN's performance is supported by the strength of the
Peruvian operating
environment, including a dynamic economy, strong macroeconomic
fundamentals, low
inflation, a healthy fiscal position and a capable banking
regulator. Fitch
forecasts real GDP growth in Peru of 5.2% and 5.6% for 2014 and
2015,
respectively.
BN's asset quality ratios are considerably healthier than the
Peruvian banking
sector average and its international peers. BN's risk profile is
relatively low,
as lending is directed primarily to national and subnational
governments, public
agencies, public servants and government retirees. Past due
loans (PDLs)
accounted for a low 0.41% of gross loans and reserve coverage
rose to 555.89% at
the first quarter of 2014 (1Q'14).
In addition, despite downward pressure on interest rates, BN's
profitability has
remained relatively stable and strong. BN reported ROAA of 2.94%
at 1Q'14 (2.92%
at fiscal year-end 2012 ). Profitability continues to be
driven by asset
growth and ample albeit narrowing margins, and growing
non-interest revenues.
BN's profitability is expected to remain robust in the near term
due to its cost
of funds and scope to grow its loan portfolio from existing
liquidity.
Fitch Core Capital remains solid but has declined to 29.1% of
risk-weighted
assets at FYE13 from 38.5% at FYE12 mainly due to the bank's
steady expansion
and high dividend distribution. Capital ratios at 1Q'14 are
expected to
partially recover by FYE14, as dividends based on prior year
earnings were paid
early in the year. BN continues to benefit from the low-risk
weight of its
assets (45.01% in cash and 22.31% in government securities at
FYE13). Regulatory
capital remains at 15.4% of risk weighted assets at 1Q'14,
significantly higher
than the 10% regulatory requirement.
A continuing constraint on the bank's VR is its exposure to
potential political
influence, given its ownership and role. Government influence
manifests itself
primarily in the appointment of directors. Although current
directors are highly
qualified, currently there are no eligibility standards in place
for service on
the board.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
As a fully state-owned financial institution, deeply integrated
within the
government, Banco de la Nacion's creditworthiness and ratings
are directly
linked to those of the Republic of Peru. Hence, its ratings
should move in line
with any potential change in Peru's sovereign ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
BN's VR could be pressured by a change in risk appetite,
including an expansion
into new business segments in which the bank has little
underwriting experience
or an engagement in activities with increased market risk.
Similarly, BN's VR
is also sensitive to a sustained decline in tangible equity
below 5% of tangible
assets, particularly if such decline resulted from a
deterioration of
profitability or asset quality.
Conversely, greater protections against political influence,
such as stricter
eligibility criteria for Directors, would be positive for BN's
VR. However,
given the bank's narrow business model and limited scope for
franchise
development, Fitch sees limited upside potential in its
viability rating.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco de la Nacion
--Foreign currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Local currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
