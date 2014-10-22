(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
la Produccion,
S.A. y Subsidiarias' (Produbanco) long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B'
and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. All other
ratings have been also affirmed. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VR
Produbanco's VR drives its long-term IDR. The bank's operating
environment and
funding highly influence it's VR. Ecuador's significant
regulatory uncertainty
and challenging operating environment limit the bank's
profitability and
internal capital generation capacity. The bank's VR also
reflects its solid
asset quality, adequate capital metrics as well as the bank's
financial
performance.
Produbanco's market share and geographic coverage have increased
as a result of
the acquisition of Banco Promerica's assets and liabilities.
This acquisition
follows the purchase of a 56% share in Produbanco by the
Panamanian financial
group Promerica Financial Corpration (PFC) on March 2014. The
purchase of
Promerica's assets and liabilities generated 17.2 million in
goodwill,
registered at Produbanco. The new controlling shareholder
maintained the name
Produbanco.
Produbanco's Fitch core capital to weighted risks ratio is
adequate but remains
under pressure after the consolidation. According to Fitch's
estimations, the
bank's Fitch Core Capital to weighted risks ratio decreases to
9.7%, as risk
weighted assets increase by 25%, and Fitch's core capital
calculation deducts
the goodwill created by the transaction.
Produbanco's liquidity is adequate and in full compliance with
the Ecuadorian
regulatory minimums for locally held liquidity. The bank's
liquidity is
conservative and compares favorably with similarly rated
international peers, as
expected from a bank operating in a dollarized economy.
Produbanco's impaired loans to gross loans ratio continued to
compare favorably
with both the domestic industry average as well as similarly
rated international
peers (emerging market commercial banks with a VR of 'b-', 'b',
or 'b+'),
signalling a moderate risk appetite. Reserves coverage compares
favorably with
international peers, although it is below the domestic industry
average and is
considered adequate given the bank's moderate loan concentration
and intention
to continue growing in the retail segment. Fitch expects the
consolidated loan
portfolio quality to deteriorate, as Promerica's current asset
quality
indicators lag behind Produbanco's. Asset quality metrics are
likely to recover
by December 2014.
Fitch's estimations of Produbanco's profitability in 2014 are
modest. In the
agency's view, profits will be restricted by government-ruled
pricing and
increased operating costs associated with the consolidation of
Produbanco and
Promerica's operations. Fitch expects profitability metrics to
remain below
international peer's averages, in part a reflection of
dollarization and a high
proportion of cash and investment grade securities on its
balance sheet, and to
show a moderate recovery in 2015. Also, the larger scale may
result in
efficiency improvements over the medium term. Profitability
remains sensitive to
an increase in credit costs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS
Produbanco's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF',
indicates that Fitch believes external support cannot be relied
upon due to
Ecuador's limited funding flexibility as well as the lack of a
lender of last
resort.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR and VR
Despite Fitch's negative outlook on the sector, the Outlook for
Produbanco's IDR
remains Stable as downside risks at this rating level are
manageable.
Nevertheless, Produbanco's rating has limited upgrade potential
in the short
term, given the challenging operating environment in Ecuador its
effect on the
bank's financial performance. The long-term IDR is at the same
level as
Ecuador's sovereign.
The bank's VR could be pressured if government intervention
continues to
undermine the bank's performance, causing operating losses or a
sustained
weakening of the bank's Fitch Core capital metrics below 9%. A
downgrade in the
bank's VR could also result from significant asset quality
deterioration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Ecuador's propensity or ability to provide timely support to
these banks is not
likely to change given the sovereign's low speculative grade
IDR. As such, the
SR and SRF have no upgrade potential.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'b';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516-6616
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia Garcia
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Ecuador' (Oct. 28, 2014);
--'Sector Outlooks: An Update (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica,
Ecuador, Uruguay
and Venezuela)' (Sept. 3, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Ecuador - Amended
here
Sector Outlooks: An Update (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica,
Ecuador, Uruguay and
Venezuela)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.