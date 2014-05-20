(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed Banco de
los Trabajadores' (Bantrab, or the Bank) long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this press release.
BANTRAB'S KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bantrab's long-term IDR is driven by its intrinsic
creditworthiness, as
reflected in its Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects
Bantrab's moderate
franchise, sound and recurring profitability driven by ample
margins and good
asset quality. The rating also considers the bank's
concentration in the public
sector, rapid loan growth and pressured capitalization.
Bantrab's support rating and support rating floor of '5' and
'NF', respectively,
indicates that, although possible, external support cannot be
relied upon, given
the current low state ownership and limited systematic
importance.
Capital represents the most significant constraint on Bantrab's
future growth.
Although the bank has sustained good profitability, internally
generated capital
has been offset by the more rapid growth of risk-weighted
assets, as a result of
the strong loan growth. Preferred shares which benefit the
regulatory capital
ratios are excluded from the FCC ratios. Fitch expects the FCC
ratio to be
sustained above 11% in the medium term.
Credit quality ratios have significantly improved since 2009,
and now compare
adequately with local peers. Credit quality is benefitted by the
bank's
collection structure based on payroll deduction (92% of total
loans by December
2013). Reserves coverage for non-performing loans (NPLs) has
gradually improved,
reaching 148.31% of NPLs as of end-2013, providing a good
cushion for the
sustainability of its credit quality.
Bantrab relies principally on its loan portfolio for income
generation, which is
focused on consumption loans to low and middle income employees,
mainly from the
public sector. Non-interest income accounts for 9.6% of gross
revenues and is
unlikely to increase given the bank's business model, which is
focused primarily
on lending rates.
Weak efficiency levels continue to challenge the bank's
performance; however in
2013, the bank successfully arrested a negative trend in
profitability, as a
result of lower loan impairment charges and double-digit loan
growth. Fitch
expects Bantrab's profitability to start a positive trend into
2014, as loan
growth continues while preserving its ample margin.
The bank continued to enhance its liquidity position in
anticipation of further
asset growth. Bantrab's liquidity position stems from its robust
internal cash
generation, its well-structured amortization schedule, as well
as its stable
deposit base. Nevertheless, Fitch expects liquidity to decrease
as resources are
redirected to portfolio placement.
BST'S KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bantrab Senior Tust's (BST) rating is in line with Bantrab's IDR
reflecting that
the senior unsecured obligations rank equally to the bank's
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
BANTRAB'S RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no
substantial changes in
Bantrab's risk profile in the foreseeable future. However, the
bank's ratings
are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around asset
quality,
profitability and capital position. A significant and unexpected
reduction of
the bank's capital ratios (fitch core capital < 11%), a period
of sustained low
earnings (ROAA < 1%) or an important deterioration in its asset
quality would
trigger a negative rating action.
Bantrab's upside potential is considered limited by its
relatively narrow
business model that results in concentrations on its revenue
sources. However,
Bantrab's rating could be upgraded should it successful grow
with greater
revenue diversification and further consolidation of its
franchise, while
sustaining an adequate capital position.
BST'S RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the notes' rating are contingent on rating actions
for Bantrab.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco de los Trabajadores
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Long-term national rating at 'A(gtm)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1(gtm)'.
Bantrab Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Dario Sanchez
Associate Director
+503 2516-6608
Tertiary Analyst
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516-6613
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+562 2499-3307
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 Jan.
2014;
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 Aug.
2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.