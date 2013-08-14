(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Banco del Bajio, S.A.'s (Bajio) viability rating at 'bb+' and its Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and 'B', respectively. The national scale ratings were affirmed at 'A+(mex)' and 'F1(mex)'. The Rating Outlook on the long-term international and/or national scale issuer ratings of Bajio remains Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Bajio's viability rating was affirmed at 'bb+' and its Long- and Short-term IDRs at 'BB+' and 'B', respectively. The latter considers Bajio's solid franchise in its core region (mainly western region of central Mexico), its resilient net interest margin; and the bank's stable funding profile as it has proven stable over the past few years, relying primary on customer deposits (mostly term deposits). The ratings are also driven by its contained and stable asset quality metrics, in view of the recent deteriorated sector of home builders, in which Bajio has a relatively low exposure; the bank's liquidity profile, challenged by important asset-liability mismatches, and a moderate loss absorption capacity; even though its core capital stands at comfortable levels, its cushion of loan reserves is relatively tight. Bajio's national scale Long-and-Short-term ratings were also affirmed at 'A+(mex)' and 'F1(mex)', respectively; and are driven by the bank's financial strength. Bajio's support rating and support rating floor were affirmed at '5' and 'NF', reflecting that, although possible, external support cannot be relied upon; given the low systemic importance of the bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES Bajio's viability rating and IDRs could be upgraded over the medium term if the bank achieves the consolidation of its grown asset base, a recovery of its profitability and costs to previous averages; as an operating ROA above 1.5% and loan impairment charges around 30% of pre-impairment operating profit; with proven stability, as well as a significant improvement in its assets and liabilities maturities mismatches. Otherwise, Bajio's ratings could be pressured downwards if there is a further deterioration of the bank's already challenged liquidity (higher asset liability mismatches), and/or a sustained Fitch core capital ratio below 13%. A potential upgrade of Bajio's support rating and support rating floor is limited, since external support cannot be relied upon, although it's possible. Bajio's National scale Long-and-Short-term ratings will likely mirror any change in its VR, as this is expected to maintain the same relativity to its credit rating. Fitch affirms the following: Bajio: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BB+'; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating floor at 'NF'; --National-scale long-term rating at 'A+(mex)'; --National-scale short-term rating at 'F1(mex)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Monica Ibarra Director +52 818 8399 9150 Fitch Mexico SA de CV Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Conexity Piso 8 Col. Del paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Secondary Analyst Alejandro Garcia, CFA Senior Director +52 818 8399 9146 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1 212 908 0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.