(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Banco del Bajio,
S.A.'s (Bajio) viability rating at 'bb+' and its Long- and
Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and 'B', respectively. The
national scale
ratings were affirmed at 'A+(mex)' and 'F1(mex)'. The Rating
Outlook on the
long-term international and/or national scale issuer ratings of
Bajio remains
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bajio's viability rating was affirmed at 'bb+' and its Long- and
Short-term IDRs
at 'BB+' and 'B', respectively. The latter considers Bajio's
solid franchise in
its core region (mainly western region of central Mexico), its
resilient net
interest margin; and the bank's stable funding profile as it has
proven stable
over the past few years, relying primary on customer deposits
(mostly term
deposits). The ratings are also driven by its contained and
stable asset quality
metrics, in view of the recent deteriorated sector of home
builders, in which
Bajio has a relatively low exposure; the bank's liquidity
profile, challenged by
important asset-liability mismatches, and a moderate loss
absorption capacity;
even though its core capital stands at comfortable levels, its
cushion of loan
reserves is relatively tight.
Bajio's national scale Long-and-Short-term ratings were also
affirmed at
'A+(mex)' and 'F1(mex)', respectively; and are driven by the
bank's financial
strength. Bajio's support rating and support rating floor were
affirmed at '5'
and 'NF', reflecting that, although possible, external support
cannot be relied
upon; given the low systemic importance of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Bajio's viability rating and IDRs could be upgraded over the
medium term if the
bank achieves the consolidation of its grown asset base, a
recovery of its
profitability and costs to previous averages; as an operating
ROA above 1.5% and
loan impairment charges around 30% of pre-impairment operating
profit; with
proven stability, as well as a significant improvement in its
assets and
liabilities maturities mismatches. Otherwise, Bajio's ratings
could be pressured
downwards if there is a further deterioration of the bank's
already challenged
liquidity (higher asset liability mismatches), and/or a
sustained Fitch core
capital ratio below 13%.
A potential upgrade of Bajio's support rating and support rating
floor is
limited, since external support cannot be relied upon, although
it's possible.
Bajio's National scale Long-and-Short-term ratings will likely
mirror any change
in its VR, as this is expected to maintain the same relativity
to its credit
rating.
Fitch affirms the following:
Bajio:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BB+';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb+';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'A+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Conexity Piso 8
Col. Del paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 818 8399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.