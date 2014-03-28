(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco del
Estado de
Chile's (Banco Estado) foreign and local currency long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively, and its Viability
Rating (VR) at
'bbb'. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT, SUPPORT
RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Banco Estado's IDRs are driven by the extremely high probability
of support from
its owner, the State of Chile. The bank is not a company by
shares and relates
with the Chilean Government through the Ministry of Finance.
Banco Estado
represents an important instrument of the State of Chile for
developing credit
and monetary policies, plays a strategic social role for the
government and has
a systemic importance. Based on these drivers, the bank's IDRs
are aligned with
Chile's Sovereign foreign currency IDR ('A+'; Outlook Stable)
and local currency
IDR ('AA-'; Outlook Stable), and they also underpin its high
support rating of
'1' and support rating floor of 'A+'.
Banco Estado's VR reflects its strong liquidity given its high
proportion of
liquid assets (33.70% of its total assets as of Dec. 31, 2013),
and sound
structural funding based on a wide solid customer base. The
bank's market
position places it as one of the strongest competitors in the
Chilean banking
system, being the third largest bank measured by loans, and the
first by
deposits at the end of 2013. During 2013, Banco Estado showed
good overall
financial performance in spite of high level of competition.
The bank's VR is limited by its low capital base, and lower,
albeit improving,
credit quality in mortgage loans portfolio (although with a
strong guarantee and
additional provisions position) compared to local and
international private
peers (emerging market commercial banks with VR in the 'bbb'
category).
Banco Estado's profitability levels have historically been
limited compared to
its private sector peers. However, its financial performance has
been very
stable, showing an acceptable level of profitability in the past
three years
considering its state owned nature. Similar to other state-owned
institutions,
Banco Estado's operating expenses are high compared with private
sector peers.
This is a consequence of its extensive branch network, high
personnel expenses
and its role in fostering bancarization levels in Chile. The
current
administration has included efficiency among its key strategic
objectives,
although Fitch considers material advances in this regard only
could be achieved
over the medium to long term.
Banco Estado has been able to consistently improve its past due
loans to gross
loans ratio in the past four years (3.65% as of Jan. 31, 2014
from 5.42% in
2009) and reserve coverage levels (129.94% as of Dec. 31, 2013
from 56.94%),
reducing the gap with local and international peers. Fitch
highlights Banco
Estado's mortgage loans' credit quality drives its NPL ratio
level and trend
(7.98% as of Dec. 31, 2012 from 11.34% in 2009), although it is
important to
note that 33.7% of total mortgage loans carry a state guarantee.
Fitch believes that Banco Estado's equity ratios will slightly
improve during
2014, although still comparing unfavourably with local and
international peers.
Fitch also highlight that Banco Estado's current capital levels
are considered
acceptable due to its ample loan loss reserve cushion and the
extremely high
propensity and ability of the State of Chile to strengthen the
bank's position
if needed.
In Fitch's opinion, Banco Estado's national ratings reflect the
lowest
expectation of default risk relative to all other local issuers
or obligations,
explained by the extremely high probability of government
support.
Banco Estado's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds are rated
at the same
level of the bank's IDR, considering the absence of credit
enhancement or
subordination feature.
Fitch rates the national subordinated debt of Banco Estado two
notches below its
national long-term issuer rating. Fitch used the bank's
long-term national
rating as an anchor rating to notch down the subordinated debt,
based on the
likelihood that sovereign support will remain sufficiently
strong to continue
factoring support into Banco Estado's subordinated bonds with
gone-concern
loss-absorption feature. The two notch difference considered the
loss severity
due to its subordinated nature (after default).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND
NATIONAL RATINGS
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and national rating is
Stable, the
same as the outlook of the sovereign ratings. Changes in the
bank's IDRs,
support, support rating floor and national ratings are
contingent to sovereign
rating actions for Chile.
Bancos Estado's VR could be downgraded if the bank maintains its
current capital
levels and fails to improve its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio
to a minimum of
7% by end-2014, or due to a material deterioration in asset
quality (NPLs rising
to 6%) that reduce its loss absorption capacity, although the
latter is not
Fitch's base case scenario.
Fitch has affirmed Banco Estado's ratings as follows:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--VR at 'bbb'
--Support rating at '1';
--Support rating floor at 'A+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A+';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA(cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Committee Chairperson
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+5521-4503-2621
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
