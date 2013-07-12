(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NY/SAO PAULO/ RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Defaults Ratings
(IDRs), Support
Ratings and National Ratings of Banco do Brasil S.A. (BdB),
Banco Votorantim
S.A. (BV) and Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa). Fitch also
affirmed BdB's and
BV's Viability Ratings (VR) at 'bb+' and at 'bb-', respectively.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
The international ratings of BdB and Caixa, which are
systemically important
banks in Brazil, are equalized and linked to Brazil's sovereign
ratings,
reflecting the support that Fitch expects they would receive
form federal
government if necessary.
BdB and Caixa are two of the largest government-owned retail
banks and lenders
in Brazil. They have maintained their market share over the
years, despite
fierce competition from large private retail banks. At the first
quarter of 2013
(1Q'13), with assets of BRL1.179 billion and deposits of BRL469
billion, BdB was
the largest bank in the country in terms of assets and deposits
(18% and 27%
market share, respectively, in 2012). In the same period,
Caixa's assets and
deposits were BRL731 billion and BRL323 billion, ranking as the
fourth and
second, respectively (12% and 18% market share, respectively, in
2012).
Both banks are present in a wide range of lending segments from
commercial
lending to individuals, SMEs and corporates, to lending for
infrastructure
projects. BdB is the largest lender in agricultural lending (62%
market share)
and payroll deductible loans (30% market share), while Caixa is
by far the
largest lender in mortgage lending (69% market share). They also
manage the
collection and payment of benefits in Brazil.
BdB is 58.6% owned by the government and Caixa is fully
government owned. They
both fulfill an important public policy role. Their loan books
grew faster than
the private banks' average in the recent years. Average annual
loan growth was
20% and 42% for BdB and Caixa, respectively, between 2010 and
2012. Such
aggressive loan growth reflects the anti-cyclical role performed
by both banks
in the recent years and will be tested in an environment of
lower interest rates
and high credit costs. Fitch expects that such fast loan growth
will not
undermine their current asset quality ratios in the short and
medium term,
although the current environment of lower than average economic
growth may put
some pressure to those ratios.
BdB and Caixa's asset quality indicators remained largely stable
in 2012 and
1Q'13, and continue to be slightly better than large private
banks' averages.
The banks benefit from relatively higher exposure to public
sector employee
client base and payroll deductible loans. Past due loans over 90
days of both
entities are approximately 2% of gross loans and compare well
with local and
international peers. Caixa's impaired loans, which include loans
that are
performing but classified in the riskier end of the internal
risk classification
of the bank, remain higher than BdB's (8.7% of gross loans
versus 5.8%,
respectively, at 1Q'13) and are driven mainly by its commercial
loan book where
impaired loans 13.6% versus the 6% of the mortgage lending book.
Both BdB and Caixa have low Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios
(BdB: 5.8% and
Caixa: 4.7%, at 1Q'13) compared to other banks in Brazil and
around the world,
which is one of their main weakness. Fitch notes that current
capitalization
strategy for both banks considers a significant use of hybrid
instruments that
will aid their compliance with the newly regulatory capital
rules (BIS III
compliant) and even result in higher than minimum regulatory
capital ratios;
nevertheless, the overall result of such strategy will not
improve their FCC,
which is Fitch's cornerstone capital measure. Despite their
franchise, adequate
historic profitability, stable funding and good asset quality
ratios, Fitch
believes improvements in capitalization ratios derived from paid
in capital
would enhance the credit quality of both banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BdB:
BdB's IDRs and national ratings are linked to the sovereign
ratings of Brazil
and reflect the federal government control and its systemic
importance. The
probability of the Brazilian government providing support to BdB
is high, which
explains its Support Rating of '2' and its Support Rating Floor
of 'BBB'. The
federal government has influence over the strategies of the
bank, which is
evidenced by BdB's role during the recent crisis, and in the
governmental
economic policies promoting the agribusiness development, and,
more recently, in
the widespread reduction in the domestic interest rates.
BdB's VR factors its strong franchise, wide branch network,
diversified client
and earnings base, high liquidity and satisfactory performance
through the
economic cycles, while its capitalization remains low compared
to other banks
rated 'bbb-' or higher around the world. Even if a minor
improvement is expected
in its FCC ratio due the profits from the Initial Public
Offering of BB
Seguridade, a large portion of the capitalization plan of the
bank to comply
with new regulatory capital rules in Brazil is based on the use
of hybrid
instruments as part of their 'Principal Tier 1 Capital', which
would be neutral
to Fitch's FCC ratio.
BV:
BV's IDRs and national ratings are based on the support that
Fitch believes the
bank receives from BdB. Fitch considers BV to be strategically
important to BdB,
since BV performs important complementary activities to BdB's
operations.
BV's VR is constrained by its recent weak performance, high
leverage and
challenges to its asset quality metrics. Also, BV's VR considers
its adequate
position within its niche market - the auto loans segment - and
the benefits
provided by the ordinary support of its shareholders in terms of
liquidity and
funding availability.
Caixa:
Caixa's ratings are linked to Brazil's sovereign ratings and
reflect the high
probability of support, as evidenced by the capital injections
by the National
Treasury funding loan growth over the years, full ownership by
the federal
government, its systemic importance, and the crucial role it
plays in the
implementation of government economic programs and extension of
credit to lower
income population segments. Fitch considers Caixa a
'public-mission bank',
therefore does not assign a VR.
Caixa is one of the main agents financing and/or managing
politically high
profile federal government development programs such as Programa
de Aceleracao
do Crescimento (the Accelerated Growth Program focusing on large
infrastructure
projects), Programa Minha Casa Minha Vida (a program for
mortgage lending), and
Bolsa Familia (an assistance grant made to low-income families).
It also manages
a number of large public funds and the collection of federal
lottery proceeds.
The National Treasury injected BRL12 billion of capital and
BRL23 billion of
hybrid instruments and subordinate debt eligible as regulatory
capital between
2010 and 2012. In June 2013, the National Treasury injected BRL8
billion as
'Principal Tier 1 Capital', and is expected to transfer further
funds until the
end of the year. The regulatory capital ratio is likely to
increase by
year-end, despite the expectation of the maintenance of high
dividend payouts
(123% of net income in 2012) and loan growth target of 40% for
year-end 2013.
Despite such capitalization strategy, Caixa's FCC remains at
4.7% as of March
2013 and it is expected to remain around this level, which, in
Fitch's view, is
low compared to other similar entities and also considering its
ambitious growth
target.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BdB:
BdB's IDRs would be affected by potential changes in the
sovereign ratings of
Brazil and/or in its shareholder?s willingness to provide
support. Fitch does
not expect a change in the government's willingness to provide
support over the
rating horizon.
BdB's VR would be negatively affected if the FCC ratio falls
below 5.5%, asset
quality deteriorates to above its historic average on a
sustained basis, and/or
profitability weakens beyond Fitch's expectations undermining
its capital base
measured by FCC ratio. Also, positive rating changes to BdB's VR
would be
dependent on a significant and sustained improvement of its FCC
ratio and the
ability to preserve good asset quality ratios and profitability
levels.
BV:
Although unlikely in the short term, any change in BdB's ratings
or in its
willingness or capacity to provide support could result in
changes to BV's IDRs
and national ratings.
The VR could benefit from the reversal of its weak performance,
expressed by an
ROA above 1%, and from the sustainable improvement in its
performance and credit
quality metrics. The VR could be downgraded if there is further
deterioration in
credit portfolio, reduction in capitalization, and weak
performance.
Caixa:
Caixa's IDRs would be affected by potential changes in the
sovereign ratings of
Brazil and/or in its shareholder's willingness to provide
support. Fitch does
not expect a change in its evaluation of the government's
willingness to provide
support over the rating horizon.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco do Brasil:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'.
Banco Votorantim:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AA+(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--BRL senior unsecured notes due May 2016, foreign currency
rating affirmed at
'BBB-'.
BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.
--1st and 2nd debentures issuances, national long-term rating
affirmed at
'AA(bra)'.
Caixa Economica Federal:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed 'F2';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due 2017 and 2022, long-term
foreign currency
rating affirmed at 'BBB'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 15,
2012);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
