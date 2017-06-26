(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Banco do
Brasil S.A. (BdB) at 'BB' and its long-term National rating at
'AA+(bra)'.
Rating Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and National rating remain
Negative. Fitch
also affirmed BdB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-', Support
Rating (SR) at '3',
Support Rating Floor at 'BB'. A full list of rating actions can
be found at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of BdB's IDRs reflect Fitch's view that the bank
would receive
support from the federal government, should the need arise.
BdB's IDRs are
driven by sovereign support and are aligned with Brazil's
sovereign ratings.
This reflects the majority federal government ownership, its key
policy role in
the implementation of government economic policies particularly
through rural
lending, and the bank's systemic importance.
The Outlook on BdB' LT IDRs remain Negative, mirroring the
outlook of the
sovereign ratings. Fitch believes that BdB, similar to other
public entities,
remain subject to political influence given its state owned
nature and strong
links with the government.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of BdB's VR reflects the bank's asset quality,
profitability and
capitalization indicators that came under greater pressure than
its large
private sector peers during the 2015-2016 recession. While these
are showing
signs of improvement, downside risks to asset quality and
consequently
profitability remain, given the continued weaknesses in the
operating
environment. The VR also reflects the bank's strong franchise
and stable
funding.
Under BdB's new strategy, the bank aims to attain higher
profitability and
stronger internal capital generation that will ensure its
adherence to the fully
implemented Basel III requirements without any need for external
support by
2019. Fitch believes that the bank's targets now appear more
feasible, in light
of the measures taken in the past year. In first-quarter 2017
(1Q17), BdB's
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio improved to 10.9% (10.2% and 7.8%
in 2016 and
2015, respectively), due to lower risk-weighted assets (RWAs)
and a slight
improvement in profitability. In the same period Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio
dropped slightly to 9.2% (9.6% and 8.2% in 2016 and 2015,
respectively), due to
the increase in regulatory deductions, as Basel III rules
continue to be
phased-in.
BdB's asset quality indicators have come under pressure as the
operating
environment worsened significantly since 2014, which resulted in
a sharp
increase in the bank's loan impairment charges through 1Q17. At
March 2017,
BdB's non-performing loans (NPLs) as a percentage of gross loans
rose to 3.9%
(3.3% in 2016 and 2.2% in 2015), edging closer to its two large
private
competitors' average of 4.5%. The deterioration was mainly
driven by loans to
companies, while the increases in rural and individual lending
were modest and
NPLs remained relatively low. Fitch expects BdB's asset quality
to remain under
pressure, mainly from the corporate segment, as long as
operating environment
weaknesses persist and economic recovery remains slow. The still
high
concentration in the bank's large corporates loan book increases
downside risks.
In 2016 and 1Q17 BdB's operating profit improved, with operating
profit/RWA
increasing to 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively, up from 0.5% in 2015.
However,
pressure on earnings from high credit costs is likely to persist
through 2017,
although solid cost control and lower risk appetite should
prevent a severe
significant decline during this period. Potential large
corporate defaults
and/or debt restructurings are downside risks.
BdB has leading franchises in multiple business segments,
including lending,
insurance, asset management and debit/credit cards. It is
Brazil's largest bank
in terms of assets and deposits. Its funding is diversified and
retail-based.
Customer deposits and local financial bills, which are very
similar to deposits,
made up 48% of total funding at March 2017. Locally, the bank is
considered as a
safe haven during times of crisis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of BdB's SRs at '3' reflects the moderate
probability of
sovereign support. Fitch believes that the Brazilian government
would have a
high willingness to support BdB in case of need; however, its
capacity to do so
has fallen in the recent past, as reflected in the successive
sovereign rating
downgrades in 2015 and 2016. BdB's SRF is affirmed at 'BB' and
aligned with the
sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT RATING
The affirmation of BdB's senior debt ratings at 'BB' reflects
the affirmation of
the bank's LT Foreign Currency IDR, which is the anchor rating
for the debt
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS, DEBT RATINGS
Any changes in Brazil's sovereign ratings or in Fitch's
evaluation of the
government's willingness to provide support to BdB, in case of
need, would
directly affect these banks' IDRs, SRs, SRFs and debt ratings,
all of which are
driven by expected sovereign support.
The National ratings of BdB will not necessarily be downgraded
in the case of a
sovereign ratings downgrade. However, the Negative Outlook of
the LT National
rating reflects that there could potentially be changes in the
local
relativities that, in turn, could lead to a downgrade of the
National ratings,
if the sovereign ratings are downgraded.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING
BdB's VR would be negatively affected if asset quality
deteriorates or
profitability weakens more than expected, leading its FCC ratio
to fall below 7%
and/or its regulatory capital ratios to approach the minimum
requirements
earlier than Fitch's forecast.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB',
Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(bra)', Outlook
Negative;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 ratings
affirmed at 'BB';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'.
Contact:
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20-401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
