(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Rating Outlook to
Positive from Stable on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) and National
Long-Term Rating of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A.
(Banrisul). Fitch
also affirmed Banrisul's ratings as follows:
--Long-term Foreign and Local currency IDRs at 'BB +'; Outlook
to Positive from
Stable;
--Short-term Local and Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support rating at '4';
--Support Rating Floor at 'B';
--National Long Term rating at 'AA-(bra)'; Positive Outlook;
--National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--First Issuance of Senior Unsecured Letras Financeiras at
'AA-(bra)';
--Tier II Subordinated notes due Feb 2022 at 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects Banrisul's consistent performance
compared to
local and international peers in addition to Fitch's expectation
that the bank
will preserve both asset quality and profitability metrics going
forward. The
ratings factor in the bank's regional importance, its stable
retail funding
base, resilient profitability and liquidity ratios, compatible
with its retail
profile. On the other hand, the ratings are balanced by the
bank's modest
national presence and the fiercer competition with larger
Brazilian banks.
Fitch does not assign ratings to the state of Rio Grande do Sul
(RS) and,
therefore, does not credit this support to the bank. The Support
Rating '4' and
the Support Rating Floor 'B' reflect the agency's opinion that
in a stress
scenario, a limited support from the Federal Government would be
possible given
Banrisul's relative importance to the state. The Support Rating
also reflects
the absence of any explicit guarantee from the Federal
Government to the entity.
Pursuant to this strategy, Banrisul also engages on secured
personal loans,
benefited by the recent acquisition of Promotora de Vendas Bem
Vindo that allows
the origination of payroll deductible loans and financial
products nationwide.
In September 2013, about 27% of total loans were originated for
clients
domiciled outside of RS relatively stable in relation to 2012.
Bem Vindo should
also offer other products such as insurance and credit cards.
Following market practices, Banrisul created a company to
consolidate its credit
card activities in October, 2013. This decision is still pending
some approvals
from the State's House of Representatives and exemplifies the
political
influences Banrisul is subjected when implementing its
commercial strategies.
This can constitute a competitive challenge when compared to
private peers.
As per 3Q13, the bank's nonperforming loans (NPL) above 90 days
and its reserve
coverage ratio were 3.7% and 165%, respectively, showing a
slight worsening
trend(2.8% and 239% in 2012). Nevertheless, the agency expects
that the weaker
economic performance expected would not translate into further
credit
deterioration and margin compression in 2014. The reduction on
provision
reserves along 2013 was mainly driven by the revision of the
bank's provisioning
policies. Despite this measure, Fitch notes that Banrisul's
reserves still
remains above minimum required by the local regulator and
compare well with
regional peers.
Benefited by resources from the subordinated debt issued in 2012
(total
outstanding at BRL1.8 bn in September 2013), liquid investments
covered a high
50% of the bank's total short-term obligations in September
2013. In addition,
Fitch Core Capital reached a satisfactory 14.6%, compatible with
its retail
activities.
Banrisul is the seventh largest bank in the financial system by
total deposits
and the largest in the state, provides payroll services to
various entities in
RS and holds a historically stable deposit base equivalent to
almost 35% of the
region's total deposits. With 461 branches and controlled by the
state of RS,
Banrisul is present in 85% of the municipalities. As a retail
bank, it focuses
primarily on individuals and middle market companies.
Banrisul Debt
Letras Financeiras: Banrisul's senior unsecured domestic
issuances rank equal
with its other senior unsecured debt, and its ratings are
aligned to the bank
long-term national ratings.
USD Tier 2 Subordinated Notes: Banrisul's 'BB-' rated
subordinated notes due
January 2022 are rated two notches below the VR 'bb+' of the
bank (one notch for
loss severity characteristics and subordinated status and one
notch for its
moderate risk of failure in performance). These notes will rank
pari passu to
the bank's subordinated debt and have a cumulative coupon
deferral mechanism
that can be exercised if the minimum regulatory capital is
breached.
Rating Sensitivities
Banrisul VR and IDRs
The IDRs and National Scale Ratings are on Positive Outlook. The
ability of the
bank to preserve their current capital levels and profitability
jointly with its
good asset quality ratios (with 90 days NPLs around 3% with more
than 150% loan
loss reserve coverage and contained loan charge offs) would
result in an
upgrade. Conversely, an unexpected deterioration of its asset
quality and
profitability may result in the Outlook to come back to stable.
Negative Factors: Banrisul may be downgraded if asset quality
ratios show a
significant deterioration (90 days past due loan ratio above 5%
and weaker loan
loss coverage) and/or its Fitch Capital Ratio (FCC) comes below
12% in a
continued manner.
Any change of Banrisul's ratings may lead to a review of ratings
assigned to its
issuances.
